 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Plans set out to support pupils eligible for free school meals

Details
Hits: 121
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Children eligible for free school meals will be offered meals or vouchers as an alternative if they can no longer attend school due to coronavirus measures

Low-income families whose children are eligible for free school meals will be offered vouchers, food or meals to make sure they continue receiving this support, even if they are no longer attending school due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Government has today, Thursday 19 March, published guidance for schools giving them the flexibility to provide meals or shop vouchers to the 1.3 million disadvantaged children entitled to free school meals if they are no longer attending school, either due to closures or as a result of self-isolating at home.

Schools will be able to provide meals or vouchers for supermarkets or local shops, which can be sent directly to families who are either self-isolating at home or whose schools are closed on government advice. This follows the Education Secretary’s announcement on Wednesday that schools will close from Monday until further notice, except for children of key workers and vulnerable children.

The Government has also confirmed that the total value of vouchers offered to each eligible child per week will exceed the rate it pays to schools for free school meals, recognising that families will not be buying food in bulk and may therefore incur higher costs.

The guidance for schools states they can choose to support eligible children however they believe is most appropriate and headteachers can decide which of the available options will be best for families in their area.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

Our school leaders and teachers are central to the country’s response to these unprecedented challenges, and I want to thank them for their calm resilience in the face of adversity. I am reassured by the support they continue to offer all families, particularly the most disadvantaged.

No child who would ordinarily receive a free school meal should go without this while their school is closed or while they are having to self-isolate at home. By giving headteachers flexibility on how they can get meals or shop vouchers to these children, they can make the most appropriate decisions for families in their communities, and provide immediate reassurance that this important support will continue.

Effective immediately, schools will be able to order vouchers directly from supermarkets or shops in their communities to be emailed or printed and posted to families, and they will have their costs covered by the Department for Education.

Advertisement

Pershore woman one of the first to benefit from free training programme
Sector News
A Pershore woman has embarked on new employment after accessing free t
British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspections affected by Covid-19
Sector News
Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, a number of British Schools Overseas
For many, the closure of schools could mean the end of development, the end of learning and a very difficult home situation
Sector News
#SchoolClosuresUK to disproportionately affect the #learning and devel

A national approach to providing these supermarket and shop vouchers is being developed. Further details, including the total values being provided, will be provided shortly via the published guidance.

The Government’s decision will provide immediate reassurance to families across England that they can still access this support even in the event of having to self-isolate at home or while schools are closed on the Government’s advice.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Pershore woman one of the first to benefit from free training programme
Sector News
A Pershore woman has embarked on new employment after accessing free t
British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspections affected by Covid-19
Sector News
Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, a number of British Schools Overseas
For many, the closure of schools could mean the end of development, the end of learning and a very difficult home situation
Sector News
#SchoolClosuresUK to disproportionately affect the #learning and devel
Malvern Hills College students add splash of colour to iconic town department store
Sector News
Art students at @MalvernHColWCG are working on a blank canvas with a d
Digital first approach for continued support of London businesses and #apprentices during Coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
@CloudGatewayLtd donates hardware for the creation of a #virtual train
As businesses send staff home why not take the time to study?
Sector News
#UKlockdown - #DigitalSkills, #MentalHealth, #Autism - Innovative #Onl
Government funded website and app School Toolkit to keep parents and carers up to date as schools prepare for home working
Sector News
#UKlockdown - Government funded website and app School Toolkit to keep
Students Celebrate their Driving to Success at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
Students from @S_ERC’s Downpatrick Campus were presented with certif
Keighley College student steams ahead with STEM
Sector News
A @KeighleyCollege student is having her work published in an official
Training without Travel...
Sector News
The apparently inevitable spread of the #Coronavirus means that soon t
Schools, colleges and early years settings to shut their gates on Friday afternoon
Sector News
Schools will close from Monday, except for children of key workers and
A Work-From-Home Challenge - Students to Combat COVID-19
Sector News
#StaySafeStayHome - Students to Combat #COVID19 With Work From Home #S

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page