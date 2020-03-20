Free Emergency remote work kits for educational institutes by LogMeIn

Coronavirus Disruptions: @LogMeIn Offer of Support to our Communities and Customers

Since our beginning, LogMeIn has created tools that allow people to work from anywhere. And we believe in the next few years, environmental, social and economic factors, along with advancements in technologies such as 5G, will likely drive more and more companies to embrace “the virtual workplace.”

Regrettably, the spread of Coronavirus (COVID–19) continues to cause individuals and companies around the world to question how best to conduct their business during this outbreak. These factors have also put inevitable strain on critical service providers like local and regional municipalities, hospitals, educational institutions and non-profit organisations as they ready themselves to deal with further outbreaks and disruptions.

This, in turn, is accelerating the pace at which many organisations are being pushed to embrace remote work, despite the fact that many of these organisations are not yet equipped to get the most productivity out of their remote workforce. This accelerated pace towards working remotely, coupled with underlying health concerns are creating pain for our clients, their employees, and our client’s customers, as well as the communities in which we operate, as evidenced by:

Management considering whether to curtail or even eliminate travel

Marketing teams rethinking participation in events

IT teams planning for business continuity and remote worker support

Schools and employers taking a firmer stance on employee and student illness

Local/regional municipalities and health care providers gearing up to maintain and even further ramp their community support services

At LogMeIn, we’ve already seen many of these trends play out in Asia, where usage of some of our collaboration products has more than doubled in recent weeks, and we’re starting to see significant spikes in traffic in other regions of the world as Coronavirus awareness and concerns grow.

We feel LogMeIn is in a unique position to help our customers, their employees and our communities during this time. As a result, we are making it a top priority to do all that we can to help our customers focus on the health of their employees and their business, while also helping the critical service providers in our communities who are on the front lines.

Free Emergency Remote Work Kits for Health Care Providers, Educational Institutions, Municipalities & Non-Profit Organisations

Starting immediately, we will be offering our critical front-line service providers with free, organisation-wide use of many LogMeIn products for 3 months through the availability of Emergency Remote Work Kits. These kits will include solutions for meetings and video conferencing, webinars and virtual events, IT support and management of remote employee devices and apps, as well as remote access to devices in multiple locations. For example, the “Meet” Emergency Remote Work Kit will provide eligible organisations with a free site-wide license of GoToMeeting for 3 months. Eligible organisations include health care providers, educational institutions, municipalities and non-profit organisations.

Support for Customers

It is important that our customers understand that we are here to support them and their employees during this time. To further demonstrate this support, we have also decided to make these Emergency Remote Work Kits available to all existing LogMeIn customers. We will allow current LogMeIn customers to expand their agreements with us to include GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar and other tools to cover their entire employee population for up to three months at no additional cost to their current subscription. We will also be offering assistance with deploying and training users who are new to remote working.

We have asked our leaders and worldwide staff to play a part in helping to tackle the challenges presented by the coronavirus head on. So, if you work for a health care provider, educational institution, municipality or a non-profit organisation, please know that you can reach out to LogMeIn if you need assistance.

Expertise and Best Practices for Embracing Remote Work

We have also started a resource center with tips and best practices on how to master the shift to remote working for employees, managers and IT teams. For example, we have an article on Tips For First-Time Remote Workers along with a guide to Understanding The Challenges of a Fully Remote Workforce as well as other content already available on this resource center. We will be continuing to update this page and our social channels with educational materials from both LogMeIn staff and third party experts in the coming days and weeks. You can learn more by visiting our remote work resource center.

If you are a LogMeIn customer looking to help protect your employees and rapidly expand your remote work policies, please contact us. We are committed to supporting you the best way we know how.