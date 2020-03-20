 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Culture Week broadened Barnsley College students' horizons

Details
Hits: 127
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BarnsleyCollege students developed their knowledge of other cultures and lifestyles during a new College-wide initiative, Culture Week.

The Week saw College welcoming guest speakers and businesses from across the region to deliver talks and workshops around days of art, music, people, food and British values.

Students’ activities included making Caribbean curry and smoothies with Healthy Eating Solutions, touring Barnsley’s Cooper Art Gallery and tasting Indian cuisine with Ma-Ba Cutlery Works restaurant.

Jamie Denyer, self-renowned ‘SpeaKing’, came into College and talked with the students about the importance of making informed choices around behaviour and perseverance when life gets tough.

Jamie focussed on making the most of opportunities, setting good examples to those around them and the impacts of social media.

He said: “At this point in their lives, students might feel as though they’re under a lot of pressure or that there are lots of decisions to be made, so it’s important to me to use my life experiences and my past to help them.

“Some young people may not have the guidance, investment or inspiration at home and so I feel as if it has been bestowed upon me to help them.”               

Owen Hampshire, Level 3 Sports and Exercise student, added:

“Jamie was very motivational and I enjoyed his talk a lot. I feel as though I’ve learnt more about myself this week and what I need to do to better myself.”

Jimmy Parkin, Cultural Capital Coordinator at Barnsley College, was responsible for the week’s activities and said:

“The Week of Culture was a College-wide drive to give our students a variety of opportunities and experiences of different cultures and lifestyles.

“We would like to thank all of our visitors who helped make the week so successful.”

Advertisement

Capital City College Group moves thousands of learners to online teaching, learning and working
Sector News
Following Public Health Englandâ€™s guidance on social distancing anno
Resonance is moving all open days online due to the coronavirus crisis
Sector News
#CoronaCrisis - A brand-new, state-of-the-art music institute opening
CompTIA certifications available anytime, anywhere, in response to COVID-19
Sector News
@CompTIA Preparing New Certification Exam Testing Options, Extends Exp

You may also be interested in these articles:

Capital City College Group moves thousands of learners to online teaching, learning and working
Sector News
Following Public Health England’s guidance on social distancing anno
Plymouth’s ‘Feel Good’ shop signposts employability support and well-being services
Sector News
A ‘Feel Good’ shop in the centre of Plymouth has been proving popu
NEU calls for testing of education staff to be urgent priority of Government
Sector News
Today the @NEUnion calls for testing of education staff to be an urgen
Resonance is moving all open days online due to the coronavirus crisis
Sector News
#CoronaCrisis - A brand-new, state-of-the-art music institute opening
CompTIA certifications available anytime, anywhere, in response to COVID-19
Sector News
@CompTIA Preparing New Certification Exam Testing Options, Extends Exp
Leeds City College unveils new Chroma-Q Theatre
Sector News
@LeedsCityColl has unveiled its 200-seater Chroma-Q Theatre at Quarry
Training providers are in need of clarity and guidance
Sector News
As specialist recruiters in the work-based learning and training secto
Free access to Global Vocational Skills' educational resources
Sector News
#KeepSafeStayHome - @i_GVS announces free access to educational resour
In challenging times, nature can lend a hand
Sector News
@findingnature @DerbyUni shares some helpful tips on how to cope with
Innovative business model helps schools address the crisis of staff absences
Sector News
NEW STAFF INSURANCE MODEL FIRST OF ITS KIND TO BE RECOGNISED BY @Educa
Covid-19 and skills training: Top three priorities for Training Providers
Sector News
In response to the #Coronavirus pandemic, The Association of Employmen
CITB is closing its four National Construction Colleges, has cancelled its spring roadshows in response to #CoronavirusUK
Sector News
Among a raft of measures addressing the # coronavirus / covid-19 crisi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page