 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on vulnerable children and young people

Details
Hits: 123
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Questions and answers about the provisions being made for vulnerable children and young people.

Gavin Williamson 100x100Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Tomorrow, all schools will be closed except for vulnerable children and those of critical workers. If your work is not critical in the response to Coronavirus then please keep your child at home. This will help to halt the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.

“We will be closely monitoring what is happening in schools and will ensure they get the support they need in the weeks and months ahead.”

Vast majority of children should stay at home and not be in school: Schools should only remian open to those whose parents are key workers

mary boustedDr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said:

"Teachers, school leaders and support staff are on the front line, looking after the children of key workers and vulnerable children. 

"But they can only do this vital work if everyone plays fair.  

"The vast majority of children should stay at home. This is the safest place for them.

"Gavin Williamson has said that schools opening during the crisis should have no more than 10% of their normal intake.  We think this is the right percentage, because it will enable schools to implement social distancing strategies for children old enough to understand why this is important.

"If schools are to limit their intake during the crisis, school leaders and teachers must exercise their professional judgement. There may have to be some difficult conversations with parents including telling parents that the school cannot accommodate their children and remain safe.  

"Children who have one parent as a key worker should remain at home. Their other parent should look after them.

"Staff who are in the high risk categories should not go into school.

"Staff who are living with relatives in the high risk categories should not go into school.

"Other staff should attend on a rota agreed between staff and head."

Documents

Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on vulnerable children and young people

HTML

Details

This guidance covers children:

  • supported by the child social care system
  • with education health and care (EHC) plans
  • in alternative provision (AP) settings

Throughout, we define ‘school’ as either maintained by the local authority or a single (or part of a multi) academy trust.

Advertisement

COLEG CAMBRIA Learners chosen to help shape education and rights for students in Wales
Sector News
@ColegCambria learners have been chosen for key positions in helping t
Supply teachers face uncertain future
Sector News
Britainâ€™s army of supply teachers â€“ and the recruitment firms that
The Open University's free online learning site sees 50% boost in visitors
Sector News
@OUFreeLearning is proving a popular resource for all ages during the

You may also be interested in these articles:

COLEG CAMBRIA Learners chosen to help shape education and rights for students in Wales
Sector News
@ColegCambria learners have been chosen for key positions in helping t
Ensuring the survival of the End Point Assessment system during the Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
#EPA - END POINT ASSESSMENT ACTIONS REQUIRED BY THE START OF NEXT WEEK
Coronavirus Business support to launch from today
Sector News
Businesses will be able to access government support from today (Monda
Coronavirus Bill could affect 1.3 million disabled children
Sector News
Charities respond as #Coronavirus Bill could affect 1.3 million disabl
50,000 pupils a day signing up to online learning platform since PM announced school closures
Sector News
@SenecaLearn - An online learning platform for pupils has been adding
Supply teachers face uncertain future
Sector News
Britain’s army of supply teachers – and the recruitment firms that
The Open University's free online learning site sees 50% boost in visitors
Sector News
@OUFreeLearning is proving a popular resource for all ages during the
Capital City College Group moves thousands of learners to online teaching, learning and working
Sector News
Following Public Health England’s guidance on social distancing anno
Culture Week broadened Barnsley College students' horizons
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege students developed their knowledge of other cultures
NEU calls for testing of education staff to be urgent priority of Government
Sector News
Today the @NEUnion calls for testing of education staff to be an urgen
Resonance is moving all open days online due to the coronavirus crisis
Sector News
#CoronaCrisis - A brand-new, state-of-the-art music institute opening
CompTIA certifications available anytime, anywhere, in response to COVID-19
Sector News
@CompTIA Preparing New Certification Exam Testing Options, Extends Exp

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page