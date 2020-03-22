Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on vulnerable children and young people

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Questions and answers about the provisions being made for vulnerable children and young people.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Tomorrow, all schools will be closed except for vulnerable children and those of critical workers. If your work is not critical in the response to Coronavirus then please keep your child at home. This will help to halt the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.

“We will be closely monitoring what is happening in schools and will ensure they get the support they need in the weeks and months ahead.”

Thank you to the teachers and staff in schools across the country this morning - you are part of our vital front line in the fight against coronavirus.



Help schools to focus on the children who need a place most, and keep your kids at home if you can.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/Zp4lHO7gSH — Gavin Williamson (@GavinWilliamson) March 23, 2020

Vast majority of children should stay at home and not be in school: Schools should only remian open to those whose parents are key workers

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said:

"Teachers, school leaders and support staff are on the front line, looking after the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

"But they can only do this vital work if everyone plays fair.

"The vast majority of children should stay at home. This is the safest place for them.

"Gavin Williamson has said that schools opening during the crisis should have no more than 10% of their normal intake. We think this is the right percentage, because it will enable schools to implement social distancing strategies for children old enough to understand why this is important.

"If schools are to limit their intake during the crisis, school leaders and teachers must exercise their professional judgement. There may have to be some difficult conversations with parents including telling parents that the school cannot accommodate their children and remain safe.

"Children who have one parent as a key worker should remain at home. Their other parent should look after them.

"Staff who are in the high risk categories should not go into school.

"Staff who are living with relatives in the high risk categories should not go into school.

"Other staff should attend on a rota agreed between staff and head."

Documents

Details

This guidance covers children:

supported by the child social care system

with education health and care (EHC) plans

in alternative provision (AP) settings

Throughout, we define ‘school’ as either maintained by the local authority or a single (or part of a multi) academy trust.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @ColegCambria learners have been chosen for key positions in helping t Sector News Britainâ€™s army of supply teachers â€“ and the recruitment firms that Sector News @OUFreeLearning is proving a popular resource for all ages during the