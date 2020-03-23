COLEG CAMBRIA Learners chosen to help shape education and rights for students in Wales

@ColegCambria learners have been chosen for key positions in helping to shape student rights and education in Wales.

Ellie Kidd was successfully elected to the NUS Wales Steering Group for two years, while Lisha Howen secured a year-long tenure on the same panel.

The pair, both student representatives at the college, were given the good news at the recent NUS Wales Conference in Aberystwyth.

Kate Unitt, Student Voice Engagement Officer at Cambria, said both Ellie and Lisha were involved in “lively debate” and discussions on a range of topics, including future legislation.

She added: “They will help make the final decisions on what the next NUS conferences will look like, how it is run and what policies will be discussed.

“Both have strong voices and are also aiming on working their way to the top positions in our own Student Voice.

“I am proud of their achievements and look forward to working more with them both more closely over the next couple of years.”

A former pupil at Ysgol Dinas Bran in Llangollen, Lisha says she and Ellie, from Flint, look forward to representing the college and the north east Wales region.

“I am honestly quite shocked to be voted into this role as I was so nervous presenting my speech,” said the 16 year-old, currently studying Business and English Literature at AS Level.

“I'm hoping that being a part of the NUS Wales Steering Group will help me to more fully understand the policies that other students across Wales are hoping to get passed, and by doing this, find out what is important and provide a voice for them.

“I would like to thank the college for their support and Kate for helping me to prepare for the role, including the night before, when she helped me to practice my speech and gave me a little more confidence.”

Ellie, 17, who previously attended Mold Alun School, added: “I’m very happy to be able to work with the NUS for two years on the steering committee as I am passionate about the work they do for students in Wales.

“I hope to be able to help give an FE student’s point of view when possible and thank Coleg Cambria for their support.”

