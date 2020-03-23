 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Free webinars to support online learning in a time of crisis

Details
Hits: 160
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#StayAtHomeSaveLives - Starting tomorrow (24 Mar) @E_T_Foundation is running a series of free, online #webinars to support colleagues across the Further Education #FE and #Training sector who due to the #Coronavirus Pandemic are now working from home to support students.

Four themed webinars will be available at different times on Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25:

Each webinar will last between 45 and 60 minutes and will be repeated to enable as many people as possible to participate.

Attendees will be pointed to free, bite-size training on The Education and Training Foundation's (ETF) Enhance Digital Teaching Platform to support further exploration of topics.

The supporting modules enable some exploration in advance of the training.

The ETF strongly advise participants to sign-up to the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform ahead of the webinars.

1. Delivery through a virtual classroom

Date: 24/03/2020 09:30 - 10:15, hosted by Sally Betts with Sarah Simons and Vikki Liogier

How can you make virtual classrooms work in practice?

This webinar will explore how tools that are commonly available in webinar software can be used to create different pedagogical approaches for online delivery.

Delivery through a virtual classroom, modules:

2. Adapting content quickly to deliver online

24/03/2020 14:00 - 14:45, hosted by Sally Betts with Sarah Simons and Vikki Liogier

How do we take a presentation (PPT) and quickly adapt it for online use?

This webinar will show how you can take a class presentation (PPT) and quickly adapt it for online use. The webinar will look at the inclusion of audio, video and the use of notes to help learners access all the extra information normally given in class.

It will also explore how to combine tools (Nearpod with Skype/Zoom or Teams) to make structured but interactive online sessions using a presentation as a starting point.

Adapting content quickly to deliver online, modules:

3. Supporting learners in VLEs

25/03/2020 09:30 - 10:30, hosted by Sally Betts with Alistair McNaught, Sarah Simons and Vikki Liogier

How do we support learners suddenly faced with learning independently online?

This webinar will look at tools that build a route through learning content and provide offline support to learners. The session will use Moodle to demonstrate features within a VLE to support online learning. The webinar will look at the use of tracking, conditional statements, glossaries and forum.

Supporting learners in VLEs, modules:

4. Engaging learners in VLEs

25/03/2020 12:00 - 13:00, hosted by Sally Betts with Sarah Simons and Vikki Liogier

How do we motivate and engage learners suddenly faced with learning independently online?

Advertisement

Free science lessons from MEL Science
Sector News
@MEL_Science, a leading science education company, has launched free o
Coronavirus job retention scheme could lead to 'worker resentment'
Sector News
The detail of the Governmentâ€™s new coronavirus job retention scheme,
Plymouth University signs new drive to help nation through #Coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@PlymUni sign @C19Pledge to help the country pull through the #Covid_1

This webinar will look at tools that can be used within a VLE help to motive and engage learners by adding collaborative activities and gamification. The session will use Moodle to demonstrate features within a VLE to support online learning. The webinar will look at the use of forums, wikis, quiz and badges.

Engaging learners in VLEs, modules:

Visit the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform to complete the supporting modules and discover the ETF's full suite of fully subsidised EdTech training available for teachers and trainers in the FE and Training sector.

@E_T_Foundation

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

CompTIA Eliminates Fees for Online Learning on the Fundamentals of Information Technology
Sector News
Free @CompTIA CertMaster Learn for IT Fundamentals (ITF+) course CompT
Free science lessons from MEL Science
Sector News
@MEL_Science, a leading science education company, has launched free o
Coronavirus job retention scheme could lead to 'worker resentment'
Sector News
The detail of the Government’s new coronavirus job retention scheme,
Plymouth University signs new drive to help nation through #Coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@PlymUni sign @C19Pledge to help the country pull through the #Covid_1
Ministers encourage Universities To Support Further Education For Veterans
Sector News
Veterans are 10% less likely to have a degree than general members of
Barton Peveril Student Becomes Country's Youngest Town Councillor
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Franio Van Wyk has become th
Spotlight on Conal – Finalist in Sparks Apprentice of the Year 2020
Sector News
@S_ERC #Apprentice Conal McCrissican, from Downpatrick, has been named
FutureLearn and global partners launch expert resources to help public tackle COVID-19
Sector News
@FutureLearn, the leading social learning platform, has worked with it
Barking & Dagenham College thanks Hotel chain for helping students
Sector News
Staff at @BarkingCollege have sent their thanks to @HiltonHotels Canar
COLEG CAMBRIA Learners chosen to help shape education and rights for students in Wales
Sector News
@ColegCambria learners have been chosen for key positions in helping t
Ten home schooling tips for parents and carers
Sector News
As many children across the UK face weeks of schools closures as the g
Most washing hands but only half social distancing following coronavirus advice
Sector News
#StayAtHomeSaveLives - 83% of UK adults wash their hands more frequent

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page