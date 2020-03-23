 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coronavirus job retention scheme could lead to 'worker resentment'

Details
Hits: 107
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Coronavirus, people in masks

The detail of the Government’s new coronavirus job retention scheme, announced on Friday, has been questioned by leading engineering services trade body @ECALive

While ECA supports the principle and objectives of the scheme, there is concern over the detail. Notably, ECA believes that the divide created between workers kept on, and those being ‘furloughed’, could lead to ill-feeling and resentment in the workplace.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that ‘furloughed’ workers would be effectively paid 80 per cent of their wages by the state to be kept on the payroll, but not undertake any work.

ECA’s Director of Employment and Skills Andrew Eldred commented:

“The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme surely represents one of the most extraordinary products of these times. An effective 80 per cent state subsidy for wages in the private sector, in a previously liberal free-market economy.

 “While ECA supports the principle and intentions of this scheme, there are many questions which remain unanswered. For instance, the need to potentially divide the workforce into two groups – those who continue to work, and those who are paid 80 per cent of their wages by the state not to work – could cause ill-feeling and resentment.

 “Instead, ECA believes that a more flexible approach needs to be designed into the scheme from the start. First, employers should be given the option to share work more equitably between their employees. In addition, employers and their employees should be free to agree other reduced hours working arrangements, whilst still enjoying the security offered by the Government’s 80 per cent pay guarantee.”

ECA believes that sharing work more equitably between employees could be achieved by them moving between working and ‘furloughed’ status according to a structured pattern – for example, one week ‘on’, followed by one week ‘off’. Arrangements of this sort are quite common for ‘furloughs’ in the USA, and there are similar arrangements for short-time working arrangements in the UK.

Secondly, ECA believes employers and their employees should be free to agree other reduced hours working arrangements, whilst still enjoying the security offered by the Government’s 80 per cent pay guarantee. This extra flexibility should help encourage businesses to continue servicing customers – for example by carrying urgent or safety-critical work – without putting their own survival and the economic security of their employees at risk.

The Government’s coronavirus job retention scheme is open to all companies regardless of size. They can apply to HMRC for a maximum of £2,500 per ‘furloughed’ worker per month, worth 80 per cent of their wages, with a grant paid direct to the business.

Advertisement

Free webinars to support online learning in a time of crisis
Sector News
#StayAtHomeSaveLives - Starting tomorrow (24 Mar) @E_T_Foundation is r
Free science lessons from MEL Science
Sector News
@MEL_Science, a leading science education company, has launched free o
Plymouth University signs new drive to help nation through #Coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@PlymUni sign @C19Pledge to help the country pull through the #Covid_1

Other measures announced on Friday to support businesses included an extension of the business interruption loan scheme to 12 months, and the ability to defer VAT bills until the end of the year.

ECA has a free coronavirus industry hub, with an array of news and guidance, available at www.eca.co.uk/coronavirus.

You may also be interested in these articles:

CompTIA Eliminates Fees for Online Learning on the Fundamentals of Information Technology
Sector News
Free @CompTIA CertMaster Learn for IT Fundamentals (ITF+) course CompT
Free webinars to support online learning in a time of crisis
Sector News
#StayAtHomeSaveLives - Starting tomorrow (24 Mar) @E_T_Foundation is r
Free science lessons from MEL Science
Sector News
@MEL_Science, a leading science education company, has launched free o
Plymouth University signs new drive to help nation through #Coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@PlymUni sign @C19Pledge to help the country pull through the #Covid_1
Ministers encourage Universities To Support Further Education For Veterans
Sector News
Veterans are 10% less likely to have a degree than general members of
Barton Peveril Student Becomes Country's Youngest Town Councillor
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Franio Van Wyk has become th
Spotlight on Conal – Finalist in Sparks Apprentice of the Year 2020
Sector News
@S_ERC #Apprentice Conal McCrissican, from Downpatrick, has been named
FutureLearn and global partners launch expert resources to help public tackle COVID-19
Sector News
@FutureLearn, the leading social learning platform, has worked with it
Barking & Dagenham College thanks Hotel chain for helping students
Sector News
Staff at @BarkingCollege have sent their thanks to @HiltonHotels Canar
COLEG CAMBRIA Learners chosen to help shape education and rights for students in Wales
Sector News
@ColegCambria learners have been chosen for key positions in helping t
Ten home schooling tips for parents and carers
Sector News
As many children across the UK face weeks of schools closures as the g
Most washing hands but only half social distancing following coronavirus advice
Sector News
#StayAtHomeSaveLives - 83% of UK adults wash their hands more frequent

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page