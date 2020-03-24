Barton Peveril's Digital Innovator Shortlisted For National Award

@bartonpeveril Learning Support Tutor Laura Stephens @LSBPsupport has been shortlisted for the Pearson Digital Innovator of the Year Award, in the Pearson National Teaching Awards 2020. Stephens was shortlisted for the award following her work using assistive technology to remove barriers to learning, fostering independence in the classroom and in exams amongst students with additional learning support.

Stephens developed a Learning Support Google Site that offers learners direct online access to a host of strategies recommended by national bodies for Dyslexia and Autistic Spectrum Disorders, as well as the Learning Support Google Classroom that offers teachers training and recommended strategies to support students with declared learning needs.

The Learning Support Tutor’s shortlisting is one of a number of recent accolades the College is celebrating. In 2019, Barton Peveril won the Sixth Form Colleges Association Independent Learning Award. Earlier in 2020, the College was also shortlisted for the TES FE 2020 Outstanding Use of Technology in Teaching, Learning and Assessment Award.

Speaking on the Learning Support Tutor’s shortlisting, Barton Peveril Vice Principal (Teaching and Learning), Mandy Wood, said:

“This nomination is a testimony to the amazing work Laura has and is doing, empowering learners and helping them reduce their learning barriers not only whilst they are in college but also beyond.”

Laura Stephens commented on being shortlisted for the national award:

“It is such amazing news to be shortlisted for the Digital Innovator of the Year Award and having been recognised for the work that I do with students, incorporating assistive technology to make college life more accessible for them. Being able to work with students and staff who embrace what technology can offer is a pleasure and I am constantly inspired by what the students achieve, using technology to help them get to where they want to be.”

