 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barton Peveril's Digital Innovator Shortlisted For National Award

Details
Hits: 40
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Laura Stephens
@bartonpeveril Learning Support Tutor Laura Stephens @LSBPsupport has been shortlisted for the Pearson Digital Innovator of the Year Award, in the Pearson National Teaching Awards 2020.  Stephens was shortlisted for the award following her work using assistive technology to remove barriers to learning, fostering independence in the classroom and in exams amongst students with additional learning support. 

Stephens developed a Learning Support Google Site that offers learners direct online access to a host of strategies recommended by national bodies for Dyslexia and Autistic Spectrum Disorders, as well as the Learning Support Google Classroom that offers teachers training and recommended strategies to support students with declared learning needs.

The Learning Support Tutor’s shortlisting is one of a number of recent accolades the College is celebrating. In 2019, Barton Peveril won the Sixth Form Colleges Association Independent Learning Award. Earlier in 2020, the College was also shortlisted for the TES FE 2020 Outstanding Use of Technology in Teaching, Learning and Assessment Award.

Speaking on the Learning Support Tutor’s shortlisting, Barton Peveril Vice Principal (Teaching and Learning), Mandy Wood, said:

“This nomination is a testimony to the amazing work Laura has and is doing, empowering learners and helping them reduce their learning barriers not only whilst they are in college but also beyond.”

Laura Stephens commented on being shortlisted for the national award: 

“It is such amazing news to be shortlisted for the Digital Innovator of the Year Award and having been recognised for the work that I do with students, incorporating assistive technology to make college life more accessible for them. Being able to work with students and staff who embrace what technology can offer is a pleasure and I am constantly inspired by what the students achieve, using technology to help them get to where they want to be.”

Advertisement

CONELâ€™s Mahdi Radmehr Awarded â€˜Maths Teacher of the Yearâ€™ at National Skills Conference
Sector News
Mahdi Radmehr, a Maths teacher @CollegeNELondon at the College of Hari
More than 1,000 students suffer from hacker attacks daily
Sector News
As the latest Atlas VPN research shows, cybercriminals attacked the fi
Open letter to families with SEND
Sector News
#CoronavirusLockdown - Today (24 Mar), @VickyFord MP Parliamentary Und

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

CONEL’s Mahdi Radmehr Awarded ‘Maths Teacher of the Year’ at National Skills Conference
Sector News
Mahdi Radmehr, a Maths teacher @CollegeNELondon at the College of Hari
IfATE response relating to Covid-19 and the impact on apprenticeships
Sector News
@IFAteched has published guidance on #Covid19 and the impact on #Appre
FE #FoodbankFriday - Community spirit shining bright at London South East Colleges
Sector News
Students and staff at @LSEColleges have come together to support the c
More than 1,000 students suffer from hacker attacks daily
Sector News
As the latest Atlas VPN research shows, cybercriminals attacked the fi
Open letter to families with SEND
Sector News
#CoronavirusLockdown - Today (24 Mar), @VickyFord MP Parliamentary Und
What’s it like working to support Amazon Web Services?
Sector News
Three @Amazon employees working in the data center network talk about
Call to suspend face-to-face prison education as staff don’t even have basic handwashing facilities
Sector News
@UCU calls for immediate suspension of prison education to halt spread
Sandwell College beauty students host an exclusive pamper event for carers from Autism West Midlands
Sector News
Students at 2019’s #FE College of the Year @SandwellCollege treated
Many initiatives to tackle youth unemployment go online during pandemic
Sector News
During the current #Coronavirus pandemic, Movement to Work (MtW) and m
Does Gender Affect Income Depending On Your Degree? The UK’s Graduate Gender Pay Gap
Sector News
It’s a widely talked about topic in just about every industry; the g
Borders College Boat Building and Repair Modern Apprenticeship NEW FOR 2020
Sector News
Oh, I do like to learn beside the seaside!A new Modern Apprenticeship
Mersive Introduces Solstice Cloud and Solstice Active Learning
Sector News
Newest products add an award-winning active learning solution and clou

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page