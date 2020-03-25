Paint your way to a successful future at Borders College

Monica Riddel is currently studying Painting & Decorating @BordersCollege and knows all too well the importance of females in the construction industry. Having previously studied on the City & Guilds Painting & Decorating course in 2016, she could see the benefits women brought to the trade, and was determined to follow this career path.

The 21 year old from Selkirk was unable to progress until she had secured an apprenticeship, and moved on to work at the HGS Call Centre in Selkirk. She returned to her studies in Painting & Decorating in 2018, after being offered an apprenticeship with Waverly Housing.

Judo enthusiast Monica now studies two days per week with the College and works three days with Waverly, and was delighted to be given the chance to restart her construction career.

Monica’s advice to any female looking to learn a trade is: “If it’s what you’re passionate about, get out and do it. It’s such a rewarding career and I get loads of support from my male colleagues.”

