University Centre Leeds in the running for six industry awards

@UniCentreLeeds is one of the top nominated education providers in this year’s @EducateNorth Awards.

The Educate North Awards are an annual celebration of best practice and excellence in the education sector. Taking place at Hilton Deansgate on 23 April, the event will welcome over 300 education professionals from Further and Higher Education.

University Centre Leeds, a member of Luminate Education Group, is committed to boosting the social mobility of students through outreach initiatives and working closely with community hubs.

As a result, the Higher Education Widening Participation and Outreach team has been nominated for three awards for their Community Activity Programme; Social Mobility, External Relations Team of the Year and Community Engagement. The programme facilitated 78 outreach activities reaching 2143 individuals, including summer galas, learning markets and creative workshops.

The team has also been nominated for the Business Collaboration and Partnerships Award for their joint work with West Yorkshire Police in developing policing taster days, which targeted students from underrepresented groups.

The university centre also acts as a leading Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) provision for the region and is recognised for its industry collaborations.

Partnering with leading research facility Covance, a two year Laboratory Technician Apprenticeship programme was designed to bridge the gap in the bioscience sector. As a result, the Science team has been shortlisted for three awards within the Further and Higher Education sector; Business/Industry Collaboration, Employer Engagement and Business Collaboration and Partnerships.

University Centre Leeds Director, Janet Faulkner, said: “We are so honoured to be one of the most nominated schools for these awards. The accolades are a real testament to our fantastic staff, who have worked incredibly hard to take the university to a new level and provide unforgettable experiences for all our students. We’re incredibly passionate about connecting with a wide range of students and are delighted to have achieved this through various initiatives.”

Leeds City College, also a member of Luminate Education Group, has been shortlisted for the Community Engagement award for its work with West Yorkshire Police and Red Ladder Theatre Company.

University Centre Leeds offers a range of Higher Education qualifications validated by Leeds City College and The Open University.

