Skills for Health release free COVID-19 online learning resource to help keep public sector workforce safe

Today (26 Mar), @SkillsforHealth have delivered a free online resource to key workers across the public sector, to ensure their knowledge of #coronavirus symptoms, infection prevention, investigation and guidance is consistent and up to date.



As the Sector Skills Council for Health, Skills for Health understand the unique needs of the healthcare and wider public sector and are committed to maintaining and providing the up to date training organisations needs to secure a sustainable workforce, with everyone's safety, health and well-being in mind.



Skills for Health are the leading online learning provider for Statutory/Mandatory training for healthcare and by working closely with a wide range of experts, they have developed a new, free online COVID-19 resource, which is now available, free of charge, to key workers across the public sector. It includes Infection Prevention and Control elearning training, aligned to the UK’s Core Skills Training Framework.



This valuable resource can be accessed from Skills for Health here today, ensuring workforces are well prepared to recognise and prevent the spread of the virus and allowing for the continuity of exceptional quality service delivery during the challenging weeks and months ahead.

John Rogers, Chief Executive at Skills for Health, said:

"Our public sector is facing huge challenges today and over the coming months & we see our primary role as supporting the workforce to put its people and patients first during these incredibly unprecedented times.

"This is a matter of life & death & whilst our public sector workforce must carry on, both on the frontline and behind the scenes, we must ensure digital-first solutions are implemented wherever possible to maintain and continue this. Above everything, life & people must be our priority.”

