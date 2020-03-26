 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coventry College net baller scores spot in elite squad

Details
Hits: 94
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A @CoventryCollege student has taken a step closer to becoming a professional netballer after being picked to rub shoulders with some of the game’s most promising prospects.

The Bedworth teenager Demi Ponticelli has been selected ahead of around 50 other trialists to represent the Association of Colleges (AoC) National Netball squad for the coming year.

The AoC National Netball Squad is made up of 21 players from colleges across England following a series of trials, and competes against different teams across the UK.

It comes as the 18-year-old is also enjoying time on court with Wasps Netball’s Under-19s first-team and Henley Netball Club in the wing defence position, after spending three years representing Warwickshire at county level.

And Demi - who is the sister of Coventry City striker Jordan Ponticelli - revealed that despite her strong progress in the sport, she didn’t pick up a netball until five years ago.

She said: “I only got into netball because one of my best friends was really into it, but as soon as I picked up the ball I was hooked and decided to join Ambleside Netball Club.

“I knew I always wanted a career in the sport field and have considered becoming a PE teacher, but my ultimate dream is to follow in my brother’s footsteps and become a professional sportsperson.

“That’s one of the key reasons I am studying a sports and coaching course at Coventry College, as it allows me to combine my ambitions of becoming a full-time netballer whilst studying towards a qualification that will stand me in good stead for an alternative career.

“I’ve joined up with the national team on a few occasions and played as a centre, and the standard is unbelievable, so spending time with them later this year will only help to improve my own game.

“The support I have had from Coventry College has been great both financially and academically - and I’m excited about what the future holds.”

Demi is combining her netball and studies as part of the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS), which is delivered by education institutions such as Coventry College and supported Sport England, in a bid to help 16 to 18-year-olds pursue dual careers.

Coventry College Academy Manager Peter Glackin, who oversees the TASS scheme at Coventry College, added: “Demi is the latest in a long line of talented student athletes at Coventry College that are showing signs of reaching their full potential.

Advertisement

Institute consultations on funding and EQA extended by six weeks
Sector News
The Institute understands that in the current climate many organisatio
South Eastern Regional College Students Scoop Top Television Award
Sector News
Four students from @S_ERC's Northern Ireland Film & Television Sch
Skills for Health release free COVID-19 online learning resource to help keep public sector workforce safe
Sector News
Today (26 Mar), @SkillsforHealth have delivered a free online resource

“We are working with Demi to ensure she strikes the right balance between developing her game on and off the court, and is a great role model for other young athletes who want to pursue a career as an elite athlete.

“It’s been a fantastic year for the Coventry College Academy of Sport - alongside Demi we have had students in rugby union and American football who have been picked to represent their country in their respective sports - showing that we have a strong track record in helping students to pursue their sporting dreams.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Institute consultations on funding and EQA extended by six weeks
Sector News
The Institute understands that in the current climate many organisatio
South Eastern Regional College Students Scoop Top Television Award
Sector News
Four students from @S_ERC's Northern Ireland Film & Television Sch
Skills for Health release free COVID-19 online learning resource to help keep public sector workforce safe
Sector News
Today (26 Mar), @SkillsforHealth have delivered a free online resource
Fifty-one leading social scientists join the Fellowship of the Academy of Social Sciences
Sector News
Today (26 Mar) we are delighted to announce that 51 leading UK social
EdTech expertise allows Imperial College London to keep delivering its mission off-campus
Sector News
With face-to-face teaching suspended due to #coronavirus @ImperialColl
Warwickshire apprentices honoured at graduation ceremony
Sector News
#Apprentices were hailed in a graduation evening hosted at Warwick Rac
Leading college group in Warwickshire and Worcestershire is harnessing the power of technology to ensure its open days still go ahead despite #coronavirus
Sector News
WCG hosts virtual open eventsWCG (formally Warwickshire College Group)
Coleg yn dathlu medalwyr
Sector News
Mae 23 o fyfyrwyr Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi ennill medalau fel rhan oâ
Gower College Swansea celebrates medal winners
Sector News
23 students from Gower College Swansea have achieved medals as part of
Social distancing guidance
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/25/social-distancing-guidance/Soc
Private Training Providers: Some hints and tips on how to keep going â€¦
Sector News
The announcement from the government this week was immensely disappoin
Office for Students sets out slimmed down regulatory requirements during coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents is announcing today (26 Mar) that it is refocusing

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page