 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CITB to suspend industry levy collection

Details
Hits: 118
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

CITB’s board met yesterday (March 25) and gave final approval to suspend the issue of its levy bills, due for payment in 2020, for an initial period of three months. The bills will subsequently be issued for the full year. The delay will provide immediate financial relief to construction employers during the coronavirus crisis. In normal times CITB assesses and sends out levy bills each April in accordance with legal requirements. CITB levy bills are usually due for payment in May, but CITB will not seek collection on the suspended bills until August, or later if possible.

Sarah Beale, CITB chief executive, said, “Everyone in construction is facing extreme pressure at the moment and it’s right that we provide the financial relief we can to protect employers and ensure that the industry is as prepared as possible for the economic recovery that will come when the crisis lifts.”

“CITB is reviewing all of its work to respond to the rapidly changing skills needs of industry. We are continuing to re-evaluate our services, funding and grants to adapt them to meet industry’s changing priority needs.”

CITB will provide employers with further detail as soon as it can. We understood the need to provide early information, even before all details are available.

All levy bills, raised before 2020, should have been paid by this point. Employers in arears should contact CITB to discuss payment options.

We are talking now to the UK Government to influence support for the construction industry, including seeking a financial grant for our work building critical industry skills.

Advertisement

New Twitter simulation to teach international relations
Sector News
A new Twitter simulation to teach students about international diploma
How To Eat Healthy & Shop Safely Under COVID Quarantine
Sector News
Our global state of pandemia has sent many into panic. As a result, th
ACS International Schools shares top 5 distance learning tips
Sector News
To support the millions of school students across the UK now continuin

You may also be interested in these articles:

New Twitter simulation to teach international relations
Sector News
A new Twitter simulation to teach students about international diploma
How To Eat Healthy & Shop Safely Under COVID Quarantine
Sector News
Our global state of pandemia has sent many into panic. As a result, th
Elite universities at home and overseas offer places to North Wales learners
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA students are being offered places at elite international
Universities Minister letter to vice chancellors
Sector News
The Universities Minister has written to vice chancellors to set out t
ACS International Schools shares top 5 distance learning tips
Sector News
To support the millions of school students across the UK now continuin
Former Barking & Dagenham College student named top baker in London
Sector News
A gifted former @BarkingCollege student was named top baker in London
Leading recruiters and training providers join forces with supermarkets and food supply chain to #FeedtheNation
Sector News
The UK will see thousands more workers in the aisles, storerooms and d
Help your job prospects for now and the future by using your time to gain extra skills
Sector News
@PHXTraining is highlighting its free learning on offer during the cur
Coventry College net baller scores spot in elite squad
Sector News
A @CoventryCollege student has taken a step closer to becoming a profe
Institute consultations on funding and EQA extended by six weeks
Sector News
@IFAteched funding and #EQA consultations extended by six weeks The In
Civic University Network to develop a coordinated sector response to the Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
@SheffHallamUni wins bid to host the @UPP_Foundation's Civic Universit
The University of Law announces £2 million in Scholarships and Bursaries
Sector News
One of the UK's longest-established specialist providers of legal educ

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani - updated event, ‘T Levels Update’ 1 hour 7 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 1 hour

‘T Levels Update’

Overview The first T Levels are due to be taught in September 2020, but there still seems much to do and much to bottom out before we get there....

Demetrius Harrison
Demetrius Harrison has published a new article: How To Eat Healthy & Shop Safely Under COVID Quarantine 1 hour 9 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page