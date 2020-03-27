 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New Twitter simulation to teach international relations

Details
Hits: 189
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A new Twitter simulation to teach students about international diplomacy has been developed by @LSEideas the London School of Economics’ foreign policy think tank and no.1 ranked university affiliated think tank in the world.

Using a Twitter Diplomacy Simulation, students on the Executive MSc International Strategy and Diplomacy programme were able to compose and post tweets in the run up to an in-class diplomatic negotiations exercise.

The simulation was used in the build up to a ‘World Trade Organisation’ negotiation exercise, in which the students were split into teams, representing different trade delegations, and were asked to post tweets signalling their plans for the negotiations.

Throughout the exercise, the teaching team was able to input disruption tweets, which were typically undiplomatic in nature, in order to increase the difficulty of achieving successful negotiations.

In recent years, the role of Twitter in international relations and diplomacy has gained significant interest because of both its disruptive use, and it’s potential to contribute positive breakthroughs when diplomats use tweets to signal their plans for negotiations in advance.

Dr Aaron McKeil, Course Tutor, LSE Executive MSc International Strategy and Diplomacy says:

“In developing a Twitter Diplomacy Simulation, we hoped to expand and deepen student learning about the role and practice of social media in diplomacy, particularly in regards to diplomatic negotiations.

“We’re aware of the impact of platforms like Twitter can have in diplomatic negotiations. If used effectively and responsibly it can be a useful tool in securing negotiations. However, social media can often be a double-edged sword, and can prove disruptive if used undiplomatically.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Coventry College duo join national effort by becoming NHS volunteers
Sector News
#YourNHSNeedsYou - @CoventryCollege’s senior management are leading
How To Eat Healthy & Shop Safely Under COVID Quarantine
Sector News
Our global state of pandemia has sent many into panic. As a result, th
Elite universities at home and overseas offer places to North Wales learners
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA students are being offered places at elite international
Universities Minister letter to vice chancellors
Sector News
The Universities Minister has written to vice chancellors to set out t
CITB to suspend industry levy collection
Sector News
CITB’s board met yesterday (March 25) and gave final approval to sus
ACS International Schools shares top 5 distance learning tips
Sector News
To support the millions of school students across the UK now continuin
Former Barking & Dagenham College student named top baker in London
Sector News
A gifted former @BarkingCollege student was named top baker in London
Leading recruiters and training providers join forces with supermarkets and food supply chain to #FeedtheNation
Sector News
The UK will see thousands more workers in the aisles, storerooms and d
Help your job prospects for now and the future by using your time to gain extra skills
Sector News
@PHXTraining is highlighting its free learning on offer during the cur
Institute consultations on funding and EQA extended by six weeks
Sector News
@IFAteched funding and #EQA consultations extended by six weeks The In
Civic University Network to develop a coordinated sector response to the Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
@SheffHallamUni wins bid to host the @UPP_Foundation's Civic Universit
The University of Law announces £2 million in Scholarships and Bursaries
Sector News
One of the UK's longest-established specialist providers of legal educ

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Coventry College
Coventry College has published a new article: Coventry College duo join national effort by becoming NHS volunteers less than a minute ago
Jo Moriani - updated event, ‘T Levels Update’ 1 hour 7 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 1 hour

‘T Levels Update’

Overview The first T Levels are due to be taught in September 2020, but there still seems much to do and much to bottom out before we get there....

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page