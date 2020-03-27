 
A Trinity of Diploma Courses for Liverpool Theatre School

Liverpool Theatre School has become the UK’s first training organisation to be validated by Trinity College London (@TrinityC_L) across all three disciplines of musical theatre, acting and contemporary dance.  

The centre of excellence, which already offers Trinity qualifications in musical theatre and acting, is set to introduce a new contemporary dance course in September, accredited by Trinity College London.

Liverpool Theatre School is currently accepting applications for all courses with auditions and interviews being conducted by video because of the coronavirus lockdown.  

Maxine Ellis, Principal at Liverpool Theatre School, which is rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted, said: “Trinity’s professional performing arts qualifications are the most well-respected in the industry. It’s a real coup for Liverpool Theatre School to become the only training provider in the country to offer Trinity qualifications across the full range of performance specialisms.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have the examination board’s seal of approval for the new contemporary dance diploma at Liverpool Theatre School, which complements the rest of our performing arts courses perfectly. There are no audition fees at Liverpool Theatre School and we have also introduced an online video auditions process so that prospective students can still apply for a place for the next academic year, despite the coronavirus lockdown.”

Courses validated by Trinity College London are the only professional performing arts qualifications recognised by the government for Dance and Drama Awards (DaDA). Liverpool Theatre School also offers scholarships for talented students in need of financial support.

Liverpool Theatre School is based at Liverpool Central Studios, where students can also access BTEC qualifications in performing arts, dance and musical theatre through partner training college, Studio 76.

Established more than 80 years ago, Liverpool Theatre School has trained performers who have gone on to appear in hit shows from the West End to Las Vegas. Alumni include Oliver Ormson (High Fidelity, The Addams Family, The Book of Mormon, Back to the Future the Musical), Mike Eborall (Miss Saigon), Tommy Sherlock (Tenors of Rock), Catriona Gillespie (Wicked) and Alex Patmore (Blood Brothers, Cilla).

