 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Government announcement on holiday leave for workers - what do employers need to know?

Details
Hits: 74
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Alan Price, HR expert and CEO at HR software firm, BrightHR

Recently, the government announced that workers who have not taken all of their statutory annual leave entitlement due to Covid-19 will now be able to carry it over into the next two leave years. 

This announcement is in recognition of the inevitable issues faced by employers in employees taking holiday before the end of the leave year.

This may be because:

  • They’re self-isolating or are too sick to take holiday before the end of their leave year
  • They’ve been temporarily sent home as there’s no work (‘laid off’ or ‘put on furlough’)
  • They’ve had to continue working and could not take paid holiday

The Regulations now give workers a statutory right to carry leave over into the next two leave years after this one. This only applies to the first four weeks of leave under the Regulations (Regulation 13 leave). The other 1.6 weeks of statutory minimum leave is already capable of being carried over to the next leave year with agreement from the employer, and the new laws do not change this.

This means that all statutory minimum annual leave accrued in this leave year is now capable of being carried over, in the following way:

  • Four weeks (legal entitlement to be carried over to next two leave years)
  • 1.6 weeks (employers can agree that this be carried over to the next leave year)
  • Enhanced contractual entitlement (at employers’ discretion)

The rules on pay in lieu of untaken annual leave have also been amended. This means when employment terminates, the holiday pay payable will include anything carried over and not taken due to the coronavirus carry over. The law still does not allow pay instead of statutory minimum entitlement at any time other than termination of employment.

If employers do not already have a policy in place to deal with the carryover of the additional 1.6 weeks of leave, it would be advisable to prepare one now so that everyone is aware of precisely what this means for them in terms of leave. Likewise, this should be done for any contractual entitlement over the statutory minimum amount. Many employers already offer a buy back system of this element of entitlement.

Alan Price, HR expert and CEO at HR software firm, BrightHR

Advertisement

Passion and dedication for working within the education sector underlines Sync's appointment as an Apple Authorised Education Specialist
Sector News
Sync @GBMEdu appointed as @Apple Authorised Education Specialist (#AAE
Voucher scheme launches for schools providing free school meals
Sector News
Weekly shopping vouchers worth Â£15 to spend at supermarkets while sch
We must not sacrifice delivering high quality skills and assessments
Sector News
Concerns over #TLevels and Apprenticeships amid #Covid_19 Calling for

You may also be interested in these articles:

Passion and dedication for working within the education sector underlines Sync's appointment as an Apple Authorised Education Specialist
Sector News
Sync @GBMEdu appointed as @Apple Authorised Education Specialist (#AAE
Voucher scheme launches for schools providing free school meals
Sector News
Weekly shopping vouchers worth £15 to spend at supermarkets while sch
We must not sacrifice delivering high quality skills and assessments
Sector News
Concerns over #TLevels and Apprenticeships amid #Covid_19 Calling for
SCL launch virtual learning to ensure 2500 learners can continue their education
Sector News
@SCLeducation LAUNCH VIRTUAL LEARNING TO ENSURE 2500 LEARNERS CAN CONT
Barton Peveril Students Honourably Mentioned in National Competition
Sector News
@bartonpeveril student Isobal Parry has received an ‘Honourable Ment
Business students raise funds for Barnsley Hospice
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Business students raised over £500 for @BarnsleyHosp
Women in engineering: The changing landscape
Sector News
#EachforEqual -The growth of the engineering industry has seen the UK
Universities leading Covid-19 fight hit with millions of email attacks last year
Sector News
Universities leading the fight against #Covid_19 virus successfully bl
Residential provision at WCG recognised by OFSTED
Sector News
Residential provision at @WCollegeGroup has been recognised after rece
Helpful guide on #Coronavirus support packages for SME's, Self employed, freelancers and #Furloughed workers during the COVID-19 crisis
Sector News
@TakePayments guide for self-employed Brits, freelancers and SMEs help
The Borders College continues with the new norm!
Sector News
@BordersCollege Community are showing their true grit and determinatio
A Day in The Life: Women in Construction
Sector News
#EachforEqual - Between 1996 and 2020, the percentage of women in the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4312)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page