Business students raise funds for Barnsley Hospice

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@barnsleycollege Business students raised over £500 for @BarnsleyHospice by participating in the Accumulator Challenge.

Each February, Barnsley Hospice’s Accumulator Challenge sets local businesses the task of turning £29 into as much money as possible for the Hospice during February.

The students organised a range of fundraising activities including raffles, competitions, hosting a coffee afternoon, selling cakes, and ‘kidnapping’ senior members of the College’s management team and holding them to ransom.

Steve Willmer, Tutorial Learning Mentor at the College, said: “We’ve competed in this challenge for numerous years and it’s fantastic to see that our students and staff are still excited to be involved. Not only does it provide our students with an opportunity to develop their communication and team working skills, it allows us to raise funds for a local charity.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @SCLeducation LAUNCH VIRTUAL LEARNING TO ENSURE 2500 LEARNERS CAN CONT Sector News @bartonpeveril student Isobal Parry has received an â€˜Honourable Ment Sector News Residential provision at @WCollegeGroup has been recognised after rece