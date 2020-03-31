 
Passion and dedication for working within the education sector underlines Sync's appointment as an Apple Authorised Education Specialist

Sync @GBMEdu appointed as @Apple Authorised Education Specialist (#AAES) 

We are proud to announce that we’ve been appointed as an Apple Authorised Education Specialist, under Apple’s new education programme. Sync has been supporting organisations for almost 30-years, providing specialist Apple provision, finance, training, support and repair services.

Our appointment as an Apple Authorised Education Specialist (AAES) underlines our passion and dedication for working within the education sector. Through the application of Apple technology, Sync’s team of dedicated education specialists create innovative solutions that support teaching and learning, working with thousands of schools across the UK.

On joining Apple’s new education programme, Chris Costello, Commercial Director at Sync said:

“We are incredibly proud to be appointed to Apple’s new education programme. Our entire organisation is passionate about education and supporting schools, colleges and universities, not just in their deployment of technology, but in generating positive outcomes through its application”

Tom Crump, Head of Sales at Sync elaborated:

“At Sync, we work with educators across the UK to provide all of the support, guidance, and advice needed to make informed decisions for their institution and their learners. We have a dedicated team of eight, regionally based education specialists, that work with institutions in their region to provide remote and face to face / onsite support and consultancy. This activity is also supported by our regional support teams, which include teachers and technicians. Working regionally allows us to provide a local service at national scale”

The announcement comes after Sync, last week, launched an initial series of free webinars designed to help people and organisations develop and sustain remote working and distance learning models and practices.

