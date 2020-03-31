 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Student access to free period products during closures

Details
Hits: 140
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Schools and colleges are being encouraged to keep providing free period products to students to help tackle period inequality.

From January, a new portal was launched by period product supplier phs Direct allowing every school and college in England to order free products for students, funded by the Department for Education. The initiative was launched to create period equality for all – ensuring no young person misses out because of a lack of access to such a basic necessity as period products.

However, campaigners are raising concerns that mass closures of schools and colleges will mean more young people will face period inequality whether caused by lack of affordability or access issues.

In response, phs Direct is keeping the order portal open for schools and colleges to stock up in order to keep providing access to those most in need. Educational organisations can also divert orders to neighbouring schools or colleges. phs Direct and their delivery partners are, of course, following Government guidelines when delivering these important products.

Warren Edmondson, managing director of phs Direct which is part of washroom and services provider phs Group, said:

“Offering free period products at school and college to young people is a fantastic initiative in the drive to create period equality. However, mass closures risk the scheme losing momentum and interrupting free access to products for those who need them. We are reaching out to schools and colleges to tell them that we remain open for business and to encourage them to continue placing orders to endeavour to help those who need it most whether it’s the children of key workers, students on free school meals or those with other access issues, finding non-contact methods of distribution.”

City Academy Bristol has already made provisions to support students including deploying extra pads to students ahead of closures and now providing period products in deliveries for those in need.

Aisha Thomas, assistant principal at City Academy Bristol, said:

“We have started deliveries of food and we have been adding supplies to the boxes. Most find it embarrassing and would never ask. We have had thank you texts and messages from students and parents who were grateful, as they can't get out.

“As we enter into unprecedented times and a new normal that none of us expected, there are some things that will remain the same. One of those things is our menstrual cycles and as a result, students and their parents and carers will still need supplies. In these tough times we all need to do our bit. The world changed, we need to adjust, yet the need for supplies is greater than before. Disadvantaged communities have to choose what they can buy but the ability to feel safe and clean should never be a choice to make.”

Advertisement

Staying connected and engaged with colleagues and networks is vital for mental health in stressful and worrying times
Sector News
@WildgooseEvents launches remote team building to help employees worki
East Sussex College tutor completes Hastings Half Marathon from his lounge
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - There isn't much for us to get excited about at the
CIM accelerates its e-learning proposition with new online digital marketing course
Sector News
The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has strengthened its online

Supporting the period product campaign, Girlguiding Advocate Emily, aged 17, said:

“The future is uncertain for everyone but, for many, school provided stability and support. The new free period product scheme for schools was a way to tackle the period stigma all young women like me face and to allow girls to access products they may not otherwise have had. By allowing pupils to still access these items through non-contact delivery and school orders, phs is allowing people who were trapped by financial or pandemic restrictions to have one less thing to worry about – and I am so glad to see this urgent action being taken.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Staying connected and engaged with colleagues and networks is vital for mental health in stressful and worrying times
Sector News
@WildgooseEvents launches remote team building to help employees worki
East Sussex College tutor completes Hastings Half Marathon from his lounge
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - There isn't much for us to get excited about at the
CIM accelerates its e-learning proposition with new online digital marketing course
Sector News
The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has strengthened its online
Employers need to step up their mental health support during the Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
Only 31 per cent of managers are thought to have the confidence to hav
EQA and EPA guidance during Covid-19 from IFaTE
Sector News
@IFAteched - The #Covid_19 virus presents a unique challenge to the fa
University of Derby donates PPE kit to Chesterfield Royal Hospital
Sector News
Frontline NHS staff at Chesterfield @RoyalHospital have received PPE k
Coleg Cambria staff caring for 200 breeds of animal during Coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
WHILE frontline services and NHS staff go above and beyond to support
Unionlearn site to help apprentices impacted by coronavirus
Sector News
The current #COVID_19 pandemic means big changes for the way everyone
Passion and dedication for working within the education sector underlines Sync's appointment as an Apple Authorised Education Specialist
Sector News
Sync @GBMEdu appointed as @Apple Authorised Education Specialist (#AAE
Voucher scheme launches for schools providing free school meals
Sector News
Weekly shopping vouchers worth £15 to spend at supermarkets while sch
NUS call for exam cancellation for 1st and 2nd year students and options for those facing finals
Sector News
@NUSUK (National Union of Students) has today (31 Mar) called for all
We must not sacrifice delivering high quality skills and assessments
Sector News
Concerns over #TLevels and Apprenticeships amid #Covid_19 Calling for

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4316)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page