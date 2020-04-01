 
Education charity launches online lessons to help parents support their child’s wellbeing

Details
Bounce Forward, an education charity dedicated and passionate about fostering wellbeing and resilience, is launching a series of online tutorials aimed at parents to help them learn how to best support their children’s wellbeing during these uncertain times.

All parents know that teenagers and children need routine. But with all of us in the UK now having to stay at home, many children will naturally be feeling uncertain and unsure about the future, especially if they are not able to see their friends or are frustrated about being stuck indoors.

It is vital that parents are helped to acquire the skills and knowledge that will enable them to support older children and teenagers during these difficult times.

To meet this need, the online sessions will provide reflective and practical approaches in resilience and wellbeing to support positive changes in children’s thinking and behaviour. Parents will also learn how to build vital skills to help their children boost their mental wellbeing during this uncertain time.

Each hour-long session will be hosted by Lucy Bailey - Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder of Bounce Forward. Lucy has over the last twelve years focused on education and has been instrumental in embedding resilience curricular in schools and services across the UK.

The sessions will take place on Friday 3rd and Monday 6th April from 10am to 11am and sign-up is available here. 

Session Topics

Session 1: Introduction to resilient parenting

Session 2: How to remain optimistic during uncertain times

Session 3: Developing mental muscle

Session 4: Compassionate communication

Session 5: Mindsets and energy

Session 6: Parenting to strengths

Lucy Bailey - Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, "The coronavirus is throwing routine out the window. We're all learning to navigate this new world - and

Having children at home for an indefinite period can add to what seems an impossible challenge. And we all know that teenagers in particular can be a challenge at the best of times. But there is a way to strengthen our resolve and even enjoy the trials that life throws at us. Resilience is the secret weapon that can help us overcome challenges, keep perspective, and bounce forward."

Lord David Triesman – Trustee of Bounce Forward, “As a parent myselfI know that this is a particularly difficult time for parents and that many are worried about the impact that school closures and social isolation could have on the wellbeing of not only their children but the whole family. But it's how we react that matters most. As a society, we need to build vital skills and develop the critical factors which make someone resilient and help them thrive during this period.”

