 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Business leaders seek to hire new staff despite COVID-19 concerns

Details
Hits: 179
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A poll by @ImperialCollege Business School shows that companies intend to recruit new #Talent despite the uncertainty caused by the #Coronavirus 

According to the poll, which was conducted at the Business School’s annual conference, 90 percent of attendees stated their firms would be seeking to hire new talent over the coming year. Almost half of those surveyed (48 percent) said that technology was the most important skill they would be seeking among new recruits, followed by customer service (24 percent) and analytical skills (19 percent).

However, the poll revealed the concerns facing businesses over the economic fallout, with four out of 10 respondents predicting that the COVID-19 pandemic would see UK GDP contract by over 10 percent.

In light of the unprecedented economic uncertainty, 86 percent believed the Brexit deadline should be extended beyond 31 December 2020. Strategic thinking and clear communication were also identified as the key leadership skills needed to navigate the current crisis.

The poll was open to 70 c-suite executives joining the conference remotely, with 29 people taking part. The poll was conducted at the ‘Beyond Sustainability: Radically Rethinking the Purpose of Business’ conference, hosted by the Business School, which was held online for the first time. The conference, attended by industry leaders and Imperial academics, aimed to address whether the current ways of doing business are compatible with a sustainable future.

Moving towards a sustainable future

The guest keynote speaker at the conference was Sainsbury’s CEO Mike Coupe who outlined the retailer’s ambition to become a net-zero company by 2040, for which £1 billion has been earmarked.

Admitting that only around 40 percent of necessary technical solutions were currently in place, Mr Coupe emphasised the importance of collaboration:

“We need support from institutions like Imperial, where base technologies are not necessarily in place. We’re big advocates of co-investing into the development of these.”

Once in place and scalable, he added, such technologies would have a wider societal benefit, he added, well beyond the borders of the UK.

Coupe also highlighted the financial benefits of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment:

“As well as doing the right thing, there is an edge to this, a hard commercial benefit. We anticipate a cash payback in four or five years. It therefore fulfils many of the shareholders’ criteria about how to invest our cash.”

Climate goals and COVID-19

Another highlight was a panel curated by Imperial’s Professor David Gann, which brought together representatives from BlackRock, the global asset management firm, and the charity Conservation International with Imperial academics.

Advertisement

University secures Â£3.4 million for Cornwallâ€™s innovative businesses
Sector News
Innovative businesses in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly can continue
Imperial College offers STEMM expertise to parents and teachers
Sector News
Vice-President Professor Maggie Dallman, launching 'Reach Out' at her
Covid-91 Impact on Provision for Apprentices and Learners
Sector News
Initial Results from @AELPUK Member Provider Survey (as of 25 March 20

"Sustainability remains a key challenge for businesses and I see the new Leonardo Centre playing an important role in tackling this issue.” said Professor Francisco VelosoDean of Imperial College Business School

Professor Martin Siegert, Co-Director of the Grantham Institute – Climate and Environment expressed concern that the financial cost of COVID-19 may ultimately see investment diverted from climate goals. He warned that on the current trajectory, the level of CO2 in the atmosphere will reach 1,000 ppm by the end of century – a 50-million-year high.

“We cannot underestimate the impact that business, humans – all of us – are having on this planet. Climate change remains the issue of our generation,” he concluded.

Helping businesses become more sustainable

Professor Maurizio Zollo, Scientific Director of the Business School’s new Leonardo Centre outlined the centre’s mission to help engender a “new species of business” for which environmental health and societal wellbeing are on a par with economic value. The participation of industry is key to achieving these goals, Professor Zollo stressed: “Fundamentally, this is a challenge that can only be tackled by a broad collaborative effort, by establishing a laboratory where innovations are not only generated, but also tested in the field.”

Reflecting on the day, Professor Francisco Veloso, Dean of Imperial College Business School, said:

“I am delighted that, despite the current uncertainty presented by COVID-19, we were able to hold our annual conference online for the first time, welcoming high-profile guests to discuss some of the biggest challenges we face today. Sustainability remains a key challenge for businesses and I see the new Leonardo Centre playing an important role in tackling this issue.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

University secures £3.4 million for Cornwall’s innovative businesses
Sector News
Innovative businesses in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly can continue
Imperial College offers STEMM expertise to parents and teachers
Sector News
Vice-President Professor Maggie Dallman, launching 'Reach Out' at her
Covid-91 Impact on Provision for Apprentices and Learners
Sector News
Initial Results from @AELPUK Member Provider Survey (as of 25 March 20
Online university sees significant spike in applications, as coronavirus leads to the closure of other institutions.
Sector News
Like many industries, the world of higher education has been hit hard
Apprenticeships on the brink of collapse after Education Department refuses to implement Cabinet Office Covid-19 guidelines
Sector News
Apprenticeship training providers are being forced to either close or
Education charity launches online lessons to help parents support their child’s wellbeing
Sector News
Bounce Forward, an education charity dedicated and passionate about fo
Self-isolation as an opportunity for self-retreat: 19 top tips
Sector News
In the past weeks we have witnessed strange and unsettling times with
Uxbridge College students' inspiring talk from author Natalie Queiroz
Sector News
@UxbridgeCollege students got a hard-hitting lesson about the importan
Staying connected and engaged with colleagues and networks is vital for mental health in stressful and worrying times
Sector News
@WildgooseEvents launches remote team building to help employees worki
East Sussex College tutor completes Hastings Half Marathon from his lounge
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - There isn't much for us to get excited about at the
CIM accelerates its e-learning proposition with new online digital marketing course
Sector News
The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has strengthened its online
Student access to free period products during closures
Sector News
Schools and colleges are being encouraged to keep providing free perio

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event 12 hours

Introduce Remote Working with Microsoft Teams

This session will look at how to use Showbie as a means of creating remote lessons through the use of classes and assignments. It will demonstrate...

  • Thursday, 02 April 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online
Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event 12 hours

WEBINAR -Introduce Distance Learning with iPad and Showbie

This session will look at how to use Showbie as a means of creating remote lessons through the use of classes and assign

  • Thursday, 02 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4320)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page