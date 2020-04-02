 
Conference offering new insights into brain-friendly learning to go online

Details
Global Neurolanguage Learning Conference 2020

This year’s global Neurolanguage Learning Conference, run by Efficient Language Coaching Global SLU, will now be held online.

The conference taking place on April 16th and 17th, is dedicated to modernising our approach to education and discussing a truly 21st century learning process. 

The event will include all areas of how we can enhance learning globally including incorporating the principles of neuroscience, coaching, heart science, neurofeedback, practical intelligence and emotional intelligence.

Despite moving to a virtual format due to the current pandemic, the event will continue to offer inspirational speakers from around the world, offering new insights into brain-friendly learning. Headline speakers include David Rock, co-founder and CEO of the NeuroLeadership Institute, Dr. Danijela Debelić, MD and co-founder of Human Frequency Center and Brain Research Unit and Andrej Miklavc, Olympian, high performance coach, consultant and author.

This virtual conference programme means we are able to welcome more industry leading speakers and true global voices from around the world.

Rachel Marie Paling, director of Efficient Language Coaching, certified & accredited Neurolanguage Coach and creator of Neurolanguage Coaching® said,

“This conference is about bringing a shift into education and asking how we as educators can make learning more effective. A room full of education experts meeting face to face at a conference is always an exciting catalyst for new ideas and inspiration but I know this will still happen throughout the virtual conference. It will be a truly unique event that should not be missed.”

Tickets are priced at just £50 pounds; the money will help to raise funds for educational projects around the world.

A ticket will provide you with full access to the two-day conference and all the sessions, as well as:

  • Access to the session recordings
  • Access to the videos from all our previous conferences
  • Access to the conference portal
  • Access to materials, resources and the question and answer sessions
  • Certificate of Attendance (for those delegates attending all the sessions on both days)

To book your place on the conference please visit the conference website.

