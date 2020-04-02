 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

LRN DEVELOPS LEVEL PRE A QUALIFICATIONS

Details
Hits: 136

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Learning Resource Network (LRN) has developed a new qualification, specifically targeted at candidates who wish to improve their knowledge and understanding across a number of subjects. The qualification is composite based and flexible. Candidates can choose to work towards one of two qualifications within the Pre Suite: the Level 2 Certificate in Pre A Foundation Studies (34 credits) or the Level 2 Certificate in Pre A Foundation Studies Diploma (45 credits).

Mandatory units comprise Foundation English Language, Mathematics and Study Skills Candidates can then select from a wide variety of optional units, including Biology, Computing, Accounting, Hospitality and Business.

Assessment is theory based in the form of assignments. The one exception is the Foundation English Language qualification. Further information is available by downloading the qualification specification

Advertisement

Sotech finalists for Apprenticeships, Training & Skills Award
Sector News
@Sotech_ wins MANUFACTURING AWARD @NEBizAwards As a team, we are thril
Online education platform Shaw Academy offers free courses in areas affected by Coronavirus
Sector News
Following a surge in people applying for online courses, Dublin based
Unionlearn launches Learning @ Home Campaign
Sector News
@Unionlearn are today (4 Apr) launching a Learning @ Home Campaign to

You may also be interested in these articles:

Sotech finalists for Apprenticeships, Training & Skills Award
Sector News
@Sotech_ wins MANUFACTURING AWARD @NEBizAwards As a team, we are thril
Online education platform Shaw Academy offers free courses in areas affected by Coronavirus
Sector News
Following a surge in people applying for online courses, Dublin based
Unionlearn launches Learning @ Home Campaign
Sector News
@Unionlearn are today (4 Apr) launching a Learning @ Home Campaign to
Why Students Should be More Aware of Where They Want to Study
Sector News
Every course and every university will usually set forward a number of
South Staffordshire College are finalists at The School Leaver Awards
Sector News
@southstaffs are delighted to be a finalist in the 2020 @_SchoolLeaver
Alliance Learning becomes part of University of Bolton Group
Sector News
Top independent training provider Alliance Learning has officially joi
Conference offering new insights into brain-friendly learning to go online
Sector News
Global Neurolanguage Learning Conference 2020This year’s global Neur
Llandarcy Academy of Sport to become Field Hospital with up to 340 beds to help fight #Coronavirus
Sector News
@NPTCGroup Llandarcy Academy of Sport to become Field Hospital with 34
Working in Welsh – NPTC Group of Colleges Wins Top Award
Sector News
@NPTCGroup has been awarded the highly prestigious ‘Work Welsh Award
Dancing to a New Beat... to beat Coronavirus
Sector News
As @NPTCGroup temporarily moved to online learning last week, staff an
Imperial College students provide over 350 free meals to NHS staff
Sector News
@ImperialCollege students Suraj Joshi and Jagruti Gohil are bringing t
Taking Teaching Further Round 3 registrations open for all providers
Sector News
Taking Teaching Further Round 3 registrations open for all providers @

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

James Patefield
James Patefield has published a new article: Sotech finalists for Apprenticeships, Training & Skills Award 43 minutes ago
Learning Resource Network (LRN)
Learning Resource Network (LRN) has published a new article: LRN DEVELOPS LEVEL PRE A QUALIFICATIONS 1 hours ago
Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole shared a video in channel. 1 hour 31 minutes ago

CareermapLive & PiXL Futures CPD Webinar

CareermapLive & PiXL Futures CPD Webinar

CareermapLive were recently joined by PiXL Futures leader, Brian Lightman, who discussed how your pupils can connect with employers through work...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4329)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page