Direction issued to the Chief Regulator of Ofqual

Directions from @GavinWilliamson MP, Secretary of State for Education, to Sally Collier, Chief Regulator of @Ofqual, about awarding results for qualifications being assessed summer 2020.

Direction to the Chief Regulator of Ofqual about GCSE, AS and A Level qualifications

PDF, 199KB, 2 pages

Direction to the Chief Regulator of Ofqual about vocational and technical qualifications, and other general qualifications

PDF, 175KB, 5 pages

These two documents are directions under section 129(6) of the Apprenticeships, Skills, Children and Learning Act 2009 about calculating students’ exam results during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This direction follows a previous announcement about cancelling exams.

Ofqual guidance on arrangements for awarding qualification grades in summer 2020 is available.

Published 3 April 2020
Last updated 9 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Direction to the Chief Regulator of Ofqual about vocational and technical qualifications, and other general qualifications'.

  2. First published.

