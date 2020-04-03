 
BSBI launches webinar series to explore distance learning

Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) has launched the initiative ‘BSBI Dialogues’, aimed at exploring the possibilities of distance learning with a global audience.

BSBI Dialogues is a series of webinars dedicated to innovation, focusing on the need for a new and improved use of technology in higher education. The goal of the initiative is to create a virtual platform where students and experts can share knowledge and best practice of distance learning.

The first webinar, titled ‘Current Challenges and Future Perspectives of Distance Education’, was held on Thursday 2 April and hosted by Professor Kyriakos Kouveliotis, Programmes and Partnership Director at BSBI.

The webinar focused on what are still considered obstacles to a widespread use of distance learning. It also looked at the endless opportunities new technologies such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence can create for students and institutions around the world.

Streamed live on Go To Webinar, the session saw the participation of two experts from the higher education industry in Germany. Ralf Hilgenstock, Founder and CEO of eLeDia, and Maria Wilke, Teacher Tainer and Learning Consultant at Goethe-Institut, joined BSBI to bring their insights and experience to the debate.

BSBI Dialogues was inspired by the current worldwide situation, showing the importance of remote working and distance learning.

Sagi Hartov, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at BSBI, said:

“Like many schools around the world, BSBI had to switch to e-learning to continue with its activities and ensure students were able to progress with their courses.

“The shift was done in a few days and without any issues. BSBI has always been committed to innovation and e-learning which meant we had the right infrastructure in place, skilled people to deliver and change management leading the way for all the necessary adjustments to be made.”

Drawing from this experience, BSBI Dialogues aims to promote how institutions can educate and interact with students. During the webinar, the speakers engaged in a conversation touching on the key themes, also allowing the audience to interact live with them and ask questions.

Professor Kouveliotis said: “We launched this project to explore and promote the many opportunities that distance learning can offer. We aim to initiate a conversation between students, institutions and the higher education industry to show how being innovative and using technology can and should be more than a temporary solution.”

The webinar was streamed live, open to current and potential students at BSBI. 

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page