Gower College Swansea Higher Education students visited New York City

Students from the Foundation Degree in Events Management and Foundation Degree in Sport Development and Management visited New York in February this year.

The College students had four great days in the city, with highlights including visiting the Statute of Liberty, Madison Square Garden, and seeing a live basketball game at the Barclays Centre.

“The aim of the trip was to provide a great experience and give insight into sport and facility management from an international perspective,” says James Prosser, Curriculum Leader for Sports.

He adds, “We gave students an idea of how a world famous arena like Madison Square Garden operates and how they manage a multi-use facility.”

This trip runs every year as part of the programme giving students the opportunity to make the trip at some point on their course.

