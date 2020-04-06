 
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Teacher of Sport Shortlisted for Regional Award

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Teacher of Sport, Alix Christopher, has been shortlisted for the Community Impact Award in the Hampshire Education Awards 2020. The winner will be announced at a ceremony at Guildhall Winchester on 17th June 2020.

The Hampshire Education Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of staff, governors and wider colleagues across Hampshire schools and colleges. The Community Impact Award extends this, recognising the work of individuals to promote well-being, positivity, and partnerships in the local community. Finalists are selected by a panel of judges from across Hampshire schools and colleges.

Barton Peveril’s Second Year Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme students with Teacher of Sport, Alix Christopher.

Alix Christopher, who teaches Sport at Barton Peveril, was shortlisted for her work promoting sport and inclusivity in the College and wider community:

Christopher voluntarily coordinates the College This Girl Can Ambassadors, who work to encourage female participation in sport. As a result of the large number of ambassadors the College has, Barton Peveril is the best represented college in the region. 

The Teacher of Sport is also the leader of the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme at Barton Peveril, helping elite athletes study and compete at the same time and works with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Disability Sport Coordinator to organise an annual indoor athletics event for disabled children.

Speaking on being shortlisted, Alix Christopher said:

“I am very grateful to be nominated, I think community networking is one of the most effective ways for us to prepare our students for their futures and encouraging them to be active members of the community sets them on course to reach their full potential. I really enjoy being a part of this process and helping to guide the students.”

Barton Peveril Director of Sport, Luke Hampton, praised his colleague for her award:

“Alix is a fantastic member of the team, who works tirelessly inside and outside of college to promote and encourage wider participation in sport. We are very proud of Alix for the nomination.”

