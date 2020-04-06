Barnsley College Sixth Formers dazzled by City of Light

Students at Barnsley Sixth Form College have enhanced their knowledge of French language and culture by visiting Paris.

The group took in the major sights of the French capital such as the view from the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, Champs-Élysées, Notre Dame Cathedral and Hôtel de Ville.

A visit to the Palace of Versailles allowed the students to take in the magnificent former principal royal residence and its accompanying gardens.

The trip enabled the students to develop their French speaking and listening skills by going into shops to buy different foods, by ordering food and drinks in cafés and restaurants, using the Paris Metro underground system and buying bus tickets.

Student Sophie Mills-Cook said: “The trip was incredible. We visited so many of Paris's cultural assets like the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame and the Arc de Triomphe. I found it almost surreal to go to the places I had seen in pictures and wished to visit for years.

“Having a chance to experience and visit Paris helped me to understand why the French are so proud of their heritage. It also helped me to see how well I can communicate in French whilst showing me how much further I still have to go. Being able to do all of this with my friends just made it even more special to me.”

