 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Principal of Barking & Dagenham College guarantees places for all students

Details
Hits: 74
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Yvonne Kelly, Principal and CEO of Barking & Dagenham College

The Principal of @BarkingCollege has written to all students to let them know that the College will guarantee them a place to study with them next year. 

Yvonne Kelly, Principal and CEO said:

“Our response to this unprecedented situation is being firstly driven by wanting to support the health and wellbeing of our students, both current and future, and also our staff.

“We understand that there must be a lot of anxiety amongst our students and also young people who were due to take their GCSEs at school this year. They might worry that they will miss out on some of their education and that they will not be able to go to college next year. We want to help relieve that anxiety.

“Therefore, I am pleased to confirm that the College will guarantee all students a place to study with us next year. This applies to all current and new students.

“The practicalities will be finalised based on final grades and discussions with tutors later, but I want to remove any uncertainty and provide this guarantee for all students.”

The College decided on the policy to guarantee every student a place next year in light of what the government has stated in relation to the cancellation of all GCSE, A Level and Technical, Vocational and Professional examinations for the immediate future; they felt it was important to assure people during these uncertain times.

Along with other schools and colleges, the College is awaiting further guidance from the government as to what this will mean for students. They are also working closely with awarding organisations, such as Pearson and City & Guilds to establish what effects the Coronavirus lockdown will have on students.

The College is committed to ensuring that current students will be able to complete their qualifications and has moved towards a virtual approach to teaching and support. Students have been encouraged to keep in contact with their tutors and learning support staff and to ask any questions they may have.

Questions can be sent to the college’s website or the College’s Facebook page.

Advertisement

Toy cars part of innovative approach to learning at Warwick Trident College
Sector News
Learning about motor vehicles has become childâ€™s play for students @
Ofsted: Top marks for City of London Corporationâ€™s childrenâ€™s social care services
Sector News
Childrenâ€™s services at the @CityofLondon Corporation has been graded
Singer Shaun Escoffery records lockdown message for Barking & Dagenham College students
Sector News
@BarkingCollege alumnus @ShaunEscoffery has kindly recorded a motivati

You may also be interested in these articles:

Toy cars part of innovative approach to learning at Warwick Trident College
Sector News
Learning about motor vehicles has become child’s play for students @
Exeter College Offers Accommodation to NHS Workers
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - @ExeterCollege has opened the doors of its Clock To
Cynnig prifysgol Americanaidd i Bethany
Sector News
Mae myfyriwr Safon Uwch o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cael cynnig lle me
Ofsted: Top marks for City of London Corporation’s children’s social care services
Sector News
Children’s services at the @CityofLondon Corporation has been graded
Singer Shaun Escoffery records lockdown message for Barking & Dagenham College students
Sector News
@BarkingCollege alumnus @ShaunEscoffery has kindly recorded a motivati
Leeds City College rolls out detailed schedule of positive personal development, behaviours and attitudes (PDBA) activities to support the structure of daily learning routines
Sector News
@LeedsCityColl students engage online A weekly timetable of online act
How's the homeschooling going? In these strange times, it is important to remember that you are not alone
Sector News
Advice on structure, tools, and teaching tricks from the #EdTech exper
American university offer for Gower College Swansea A Level Student
Sector News
An A Level student from @GowerCollegeSwa nsea has been offered a place
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Teacher of Sport Shortlisted for Regional Award
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Teacher of Sport, Alix Christopher,
Government and video games industry join forces in fight against coronavirus
Sector News
Government partners with leading UK video games companies to help get
Derby College Group continue to support students whose parents are key workers or who are vulnerable through what would have been the College Easter break
Sector News
@DerbyCollege’s teaching moved online from Friday March 20 and Broom
Finding the Perfect Balance: Making Time for Leisure During Distance Learning
Sector News
Balancing study and leisure may be a challenge during the best of time

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4340)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page