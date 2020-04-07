 
Survey for end-point assessment organisations to improve IfATE understanding of the impact and additional support needs across all apprenticeships

Details
@IFAteched #EPAO survey

The Institute is committed to supporting apprentices, employers and other stakeholders to deal with the significant challenge Covid-19 presents.  We are doing everything we can to continue the delivery of high-quality apprenticeships, while putting everyone’s health and wellbeing first.

The below survey, for end-point assessment organisations, aims to improve our understanding of the impact and additional support needs across all apprenticeships.

We would appreciate a few minutes of your time to fill it out.  Please return by noon on Tues 14 April.

Take the survey

 

