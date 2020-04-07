 
Former Brecon Beacons College student heads back to class, in a new role as a college lecturer

Romina West, a Business Lecturer @NPTCGroup of Colleges first started at Brecon Beacons College as a student. Romina, a mature student at the time, studied a BTEC level 3 in Business in 2011 under the close guidance of course lecturers Rob Flower and Mark Hughes.  

The former Head Chef of Roberto’s Restaurant carried on her studies with NPTC Group of Colleges at the end of the BTEC to join the BA Business Management and IT, which is partnered with Wrexham, Glyndwr University. In September 2016, Romina graduated from the college with an Upper Second-Class Honours Degree, showing that her determination had paid off.  

With Romina’s time at college now at an end, she decided to start a year’s PGCE training at the University of South Wales (another partner of the college). Within the PGCE, Romina had to carry out work placements in which she chose to come back to familiar surroundings to work alongside former lecturers Rob and Mark.  

This time, Romina was able to sit the other side of the desk and educate pupils at the college with her knowledge of Business, had gained from her time at the College. 

By the end of her PGCE, Romina had made an impression within the college and was offered the role of Business Lecturer in 2019. Romina was able to give something back to the college that had given her so much, offering students the high standard delivery that she was given.  

Romina adds: “As a full-time, working, mature student, I can’t express how supportive the college has been throughout my education. They truly do everything they can to meet the needs of their learners and I am so pleased to have become be part of the NPTC Group of Colleges team and to be able to give back to the community” 

At NPTC Group of Colleges, we are pleased to have developed a number of wide-ranging degrees programmes in partnership with a range of prestigious Higher Education institutions such as The University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Glyndwr University, University of South Wales and Pearson. 

All our Higher Education courses have been designed with employment and future careers in mind and we strive to give our graduates the best experience and knowledge to equip them for the working world. 

By studying at our College, you can make studying easier by not having to move away and being able to work around family life, with reduced living and travel costs. With class sizes being smaller you can receive more individual attention and guidance from your tutor. We offer full and part-time routes, with a timetable being organised to suit you.  

