Wilberforce College pleased to send spare Science PPE to frontline NHS staff

Dr Martin Walker, from the College's Science Faculty, liaised with Wilberforce Senior Management and the Estates Team to gain access to the completely closed down site, in East Hull, last week. He then quickly parcelled up several spare boxes of safety glasses, latex gloves and hand sanitiser, all normally used for A Level and BTEC Science students, for delivery to Hull RoyaI Infirmary's frontline heroes.

Dr Walker, a passionate biologist and member of both the British Science Association and Royal Society of Biology, comments:

“When I saw the request, I knew immediately that we had enough in stock to spare and wanted to do something positive to help out. It’s a small gesture on our part that might just make a big difference to the amazing NHS frontline staff at one of our local hospitals .”

Wilberforce College is a well established, Ofsted good rated, highly successful sixth form college open to school leavers across Hull and East Yorkshire. Specialising in education for 16-19 year-olds, the College offers a wide range of A Level and BTEC qualifications and provides individual support for all students.

