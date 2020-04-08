 
Staff at Stanmore College won’t be paid during the coronavirus crisis and have little chance of finding alternative employment

Stanmore College is under fire for threatening to slash staff hours and pay to zero during the coronavirus crisis. Unions also labelled the college “incompetent” after discovering it had not even tried to find out if staff were protected under the government’s furlough scheme.

By cutting hours to zero the college would effectively stop paying people at a time when they have no realistic prospect of finding alternative employment. The college has refused to say how many staff it wrote to on 31 March* telling them they were at risk of having their hours and pay slashed to zero from Good Friday (10 April).

In the “brief but brutal” email, the college said it was giving staff two weeks’ notice that their hours may be cut to zero. It said it had looked at the government scheme, but couldn’t work out if staff were covered.

Trade unions said the speed at which the college moved to try and stop paying staff was callous and would have caused unnecessary anxiety to people whose hours are subsequently not cut. The University and College Union (UCU) said not even bothering to check if staff might be eligible for government protection exposed a contempt for the workforce.

The National Education Union (NEU) said the move was extremely shortsighted as colleges would rely on their staff and their continued goodwill when things started to return to normal – something likely to be in short supply if colleges behaved like Stanmore.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: ‘Stanmore College is leading the way in bad practice at a time when we should all be working together. This rush to cut pay - without even properly exploring the government’s job protection plan - looks callous and incompetent.

‘The college’s brutal but brief email has caused uncertainty and worry for all staff, even those whose hours won’t be completely cut. The college must immediately halt the plans, retract its letters and work with us to resolve these issues.’

NEU regional officer Phil Pardoe said: ‘This is an extremely shortsighted move by Stanmore College. Colleges will need the continued expertise and goodwill of their staff as we all try to get through this crisis and this is no way treat them.’

The email sent to staff:

Dear Colleagues,

I hope you are well.

This letter is to formally notify you that your hours as a Variable Hour Lecturer/Assessor/Support/Temporary staff at Stanmore College MAY temporarily be reduced to zero hours as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. I am, therefore, writing to give you a two week notice of a change to your contract with Stanmore College. The effective date will be 10th April 2020.

We have explored options so as to avoid this action including the Government retention scheme, which promises to pay 80% of an employee’s gross salary to prevent redundancies, but it is unclear as to whether we can claim this for Variable Hour Lecturers. We will keep you updated via email once we gain clarity.

Please be assured that this action taken is not due to dissatisfaction with your work performance.

We thank you for all the contributions you have made to the College and hope to see you back at work soon.

If we can offer any advice or assistance, please get in touch with us.

