 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Hopwood Hall College: A virtual leap forward during uncertain times

Details
Hits: 92

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

@HopwoodHall College started the year on a high. With Principal and CEO Julia Heap and her dedicated team ushering in a new era, it seemed there was nothing to stand in the way of a record-breaking 2020.

Then came an unforeseen challenge: the coronavirus. 

This worldwide pandemic has led to unprecedented circumstances for many industries – and the education sector has not been immune to the obstacles it’s presented. In just a matter of weeks there needed to be a complete overhaul of the way in which education was delivered across the country.

The College reacted quickly and decisively upon assessing the needs of its students and staff. It moved its operations online, giving learners continued access to new lessons and information through the platform ItsLearning. This took them off campus, but kept them firmly on track to achieving their goals.

In terms of the students, their attitude towards this change has been nothing short of exceptional. Learners from different subject areas – from Accounting and Maths to Fitness and Plastering – have proven that no hurdle is too big to overcome. The current circumstances have simply afforded them the opportunity to showcase their resilience in an entirely new way. 

Those studying Uniformed Public Services or Health and Social Care are even being driven by a new sense of duty as they work tirelessly towards their goals. These dynamic learners will one day be the key workers that will keep the public safe and well in times like these – and it’s the knowledge they’re accessing now that will get them there.

Meanwhile, staff have also demonstrated a remarkable flexibility. There’s been a willingness to utilise different tools and embrace new systems and methodology away from traditional face-to-face teaching. This has led to students having continued access to workloads that are both stimulating and consistent. 

It’s very much a case of business as usual when it comes to the next generation of students. The College is still welcoming applications, with a diverse range of full-time and part-time courses to choose from, including Access and Higher Education options.

Virtual campus tours and a virtual open event are being developed, offering the learners of tomorrow the chance to explore the buildings, grounds and unique facilities without leaving their homes. The new technology will provide these future learners with their first opportunity to experience College life.

Advertisement

Supporting students to achieve qualifications that recognise their hard work and enable them to progress
Sector News
In a joint letter released today (Wednesday 08 April), @AoC_info and t
NUS Scotland welcomes Â£5 million student hardship support package
Sector News
@NUSScotland has welcomed the Scottish Government's response to concer
Gratitude pours in for Imperial College staff and students during COVID-19
Sector News
Staff and students at @ImperialCollege London have said a special than

In the end, it hasn’t just been the learning that’s moved online. Instead, the community has also made the leap. The College’s social media and digital platforms are capturing the spirit of the two campuses, acting as a place for further enrichment and support. Whether it’s promoting virtual museum tours or student-led fitness workouts, there’s still the same vibrancy that the College has become renowned for.

The phrase ‘business as usual’ is unfortunately not one that rings true for many right now. But at the College, the transition to online learning has only strengthened ambitions. It’s simply the case that a move into unchartered territory isn’t enough to test the core values that make the place a success. 

Principal and CEO, Julia Heap, said: “While the current conditions have brought challenges, we are determined that these will not derail our students, who we are supporting to ensure they remain as focused as ever. 

“We always encourage our learners to aim high and keep their goals in sight – and that’s exactly what they’re doing now.

“The students remain the drivers of their own destiny and nothing is going to stop them from reaching their full potential and tasting the success that they deserve. 

“We are doing everything we can to ensure they stay safe, stay positive and stay focused.”

People all across the country are looking ahead to the future – and that’s the same for Hopwood Hall College. However, because of the ways in which students and staff have responded to the outbreak of COVID-19, there’s a new wave of optimism and reason to stay positive.

 The College understands that this is a stressful time for learners and their families. It’s not always easy to look beyond the here and now, but those students who can do this have every reason to anticipate that a bright future lies ahead.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Supporting students to achieve qualifications that recognise their hard work and enable them to progress
Sector News
In a joint letter released today (Wednesday 08 April), @AoC_info and t
NUS Scotland welcomes £5 million student hardship support package
Sector News
@NUSScotland has welcomed the Scottish Government's response to concer
Top drama school offers for Gower College Swansea’s Acting Company students
Sector News
Students on @GowerCollegeSwa nsea’s Acting Company course are celebr
Staff at Stanmore College won’t be paid during the coronavirus crisis and have little chance of finding alternative employment
Sector News
Stanmore College is under fire for threatening to slash staff hours an
Imperial College sails through to semi-finals of University Challenge
Sector News
@ImperialCollege students @_Brandon2_ Caleb, Richard and Conor have re
Gratitude pours in for Imperial College staff and students during COVID-19
Sector News
Staff and students at @ImperialCollege London have said a special than
Four key strategies to adjust to remote working
Sector News
In the UK and across the globe, workers are having to rapidly adjust t
Bank holidays: Five things businesses need to know during the coronavirus crisis
Sector News
With winter now behind us, we are now entering a period with a few ban
Covid-19 putting pressure on higher education finances
Sector News
The coronavirus outbreak will negatively affect higher education for t
Myfyrwyr Cwmni Actio yn derbyn cynigion gan ysgolion drama uchel eu bria school offers for Acting Company students
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr sy’n dilyn cwrs y Cwmni Actio yng Ngholeg Gŵyr Abertaw
Top drama school offers for Acting Company students
Sector News
Students on Gower College Swansea’s Acting Company course are celebr
University of Bristol accommodation given to NHS staff
Sector News
One hundred rooms in the University’s student accommodation at 33 Co

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Edward Roberts
Edward Roberts has published a new article: Hopwood Hall College: A virtual leap forward during uncertain times 19 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: South Eastern Regional College Students Capture Lockdown for Future Generations 2 hours 39 minutes ago
Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: The Benefits of a Gap Year 4 hours 39 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4352)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page