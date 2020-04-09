 
Barton Peveril Student Set to Sail

Matthew Steward has secured a Deck Officer Cadetship,
@bartonpeveril student Matthew Steward has secured a Deck Officer Cadetship, with sponsorship from Swiss global cruise line MSC Cruises. Steward will complete the course over three years, with a mixture of onshore training in Scotland and offshore training across the globe.

A Deck Officer is responsible for passage planning, safely navigating a ship, cargo loading and discharge, ship stability, communications, and the maintenance of the hull and deck equipment.

The Henry Cort Community College, Fareham alumni will undertake the three year course, which is the Scottish equivalent of a Foundation Degree in Nautical Studies, at City of Glasgow College and will then be on his way to becoming Captain or Master of a ship.

The Barton Peveril student found out about the course, run by Chiltern Maritime, at an Open Day at Warsash Maritime Academy, based at Solent University Southampton. After a successful application and interview, Steward was offered a place on the course and sponsorship from MSC Cruises and will begin his studies in September 2020.

As well as paying for tuition fees, MSC Cruises will also pay Steward a wage throughout his time on the course.

Speaking on his success, Matthew Steward said: 

“After working for this for a long time I was very excited to receive an offer for a Cadetship from MSC as they are a huge international company. This is the career I have wanted since going on my first cruise. I love being on the sea and can’t wait to get started.”

