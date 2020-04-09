 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Become a software engineer during the #Coronavirus lockdown

Details
Hits: 77
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Makers logo

Become a software engineer during Covid-19 lockdown: @makersacademy launches remote learning programme across UK

 

Makers coding bootcamp today announced the launch of  Makers Remote, an immersive coding programme offered via remote training which enables students to become software engineers in 12 weeks.  Makers will be rolling out its programme nationally, giving anyone a chance to learn new digital skills whilst on coronavirus lockdown.

 

Commenting on the national programme, Evengy Shadchnev, CEO of Makers said: “There may never be a more timely situation for spending hours at home learning how to code. Not only are we being forced to spend large amounts of time inside, but most importantly, tech is poised to remain resilient as a sector despite hiring volatility in other industries. Unlike other sectors, there is a long-standing supply-and-demand imbalance for talent in tech (in other words, there have always been more job openings for software developers than available workers).”

 

Makers is the only coding bootcamp with 5 years experience training software developers remotely. Online delivery supports students who cannot come into the classroom due to their personal circumstances such as career changing stay at home mothers, careers, or individuals who cannot afford to come to London and learn on premise.

 

As a way to ensure the well being and a sense of community for its students, Makers remote delivery programme will provide one on one coaching sessions, daily meditation and yoga sessions,  and an emotional intelligence curriculum.

 

“We are experienced in remote training and we have many successful students who have trained remotely. This might be the first time we are training everyone off site across the UK, but it’s a great opportunity to reach out to a wider pool of talent that wants to learn remotely while quarantined during this unprecedented pandemic,” added Shadnev.  “All of our lives have been impacted by Covid-19, but learning to code is even more life changing and relevant to our digital world  – and, unlike a virus, these skills will last a lifetime.”

 

The next available course starts on April 14th

Advertisement

First T Level Technical Qualifications (TQs) approvedÂ 
Sector News
The first T Level Technical Qualifications (TQs) have been published b
Apprenticeship success for teen Lewis
Sector News
@phxtraining - A Cumbrian teenager has secured his first job in over a
Awarding vocational and technical qualifications this summer
Sector News
Calculated results for qualifications used for progression to higher a

You may also be interested in these articles:

First T Level Technical Qualifications (TQs) approved 
Sector News
The first T Level Technical Qualifications (TQs) have been published b
Apprenticeship success for teen Lewis
Sector News
@phxtraining - A Cumbrian teenager has secured his first job in over a
Royal Leamington Spa College marketing course commended for fifth successive year
Sector News
@CIM_Exchange has commended @LeamColWCG @WCollegeGroup Diploma in Prof
Emergency funding to help small charities survive Covid-19
Sector News
@CityBridgeTrust : The City’s largest independent funder has announc
5 ways parents and children can win in lockdown
Sector News
That’s why it’s essential to have a coping strategy and @edpsydan,
Awarding vocational and technical qualifications this summer
Sector News
Calculated results for qualifications used for progression to higher a
Kurdish student excels with home learning
Sector News
An English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) student at @Keighley
More than a million new claims for Universal Credit processed in 3 weeks
Sector News
People making new claims for Universal Credit will no longer need to c
Berlin School of Business and Innovation joins Business Graduates Association
Sector News
Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) is proud to announce t
Jisc supports the FE sector to extend free resources during the coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@Jisc collaborates with @ProQuest @Pearson @BloomsburyBooks @CengageLe
University of Northampton staff add to NHS 750,000 strong volunteer army
Sector News
Two @UniNorthants staff members have found time in their busier than e
Media student Joe Watson wins Paul Head Award
Sector News
A truly inspirational student @CollegeNELondon, Joe Watson, has overco

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4357)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page