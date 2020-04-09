 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Jisc supports the FE sector to extend free resources during the coronavirus crisis

Details
Hits: 142
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Jisc collaborates with @ProQuest @Pearson @BloomsburyBooks @CengageLearning @HodderBooks and @TandFonline to deliver free resources to the #FE sector during the #Covid_19 crisis 

Teachers and learners can benefit from e-books, vocational learning resources, virtual reality resources, and ‘home use’ licences for personal devices.

Jisc has collaborated with sector-leading publishers including ProQuest, Pearson, Bloomsbury, Cengage, Hodder, and Taylor & Francis to bring an additional 66 titles to Jisc’s e-books for FE collection, which already held in excess of 500 curriculum-mapped e-books.

Resources cover GCSE English and maths, a range of A-level subjects, and vocational qualifications from levels 1 to 3. They are freely available to Jisc members at more than 300 UK further education institutions. Leading digital e-textbook platform Kortext has also extended its free student textbook programme (FSTP) initiative to FE colleges supporting higher education learners.

Further, the subscription fees for Jisc’s vocational learning resources have been lifted until 31 July 2020, supporting learners studying construction, digital and IT, education and childcare, health and social care, and hairdressing. The Vogue archive for FE is also available from license subscriptions manager. 

Katie Butler, librarian at Ashford College, says:

“At a time when accessing online resources and independently learning from home has become vitally important to students, Jisc has once again ensured that FE students are supported with the resources to help them succeed in their studies.”

Delivering education to the FE sector with a virtual reality resource, the educational charity NCFE’s PregnancyVue immersive app allows users to learn about foetal growth and development. It is available from Oculus stores, with versions also available on android and apple.

Dawn Baker, executive director of innovation at NCFE, comments:

“We’re proud to support UK students and teachers in further education, working alongside Jisc to provide high-quality learning materials for free to the FE sector.”

Meanwhile, in the rapid move to online learning necessitated by the pandemic, computer software giant Adobe has made temporary ‘home use’ licences available for FE learners and staff. These give access to Creative Cloud products via personal computers, laptops and mobile devices, and are available for free until 31 May 2020.

Paul McKean, Jisc’s head of FE and skills, concludes:

“We’re delighted to see free resources extended to the FE sector. At Jisc, we’re particularly pleased to be working with publishers to extend free access to a wider range of eBooks during this unsettling and unprecedented time. We hope more publishers will come forward to support the sector and are keen to work with publishers to roll out extensive trials.”

Advertisement

More than a million new claims for Universal Credit processed in 3 weeks
Sector News
People making new claims for Universal Credit will no longer need to c
Berlin School of Business and Innovation joins Business Graduates Association
Sector News
Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) is proud to announce t
University of Northampton staff add to NHS 750,000 strong volunteer army
Sector News
Two @UniNorthants staff members have found time in their busier than e

Publishers are invited to complete Jisc’s online survey, which seeks to capture the measures that content and service providers have put in place or plan to implement. The survey includes questions on provision for off-campus access and whether publishers intend to roll out extended trials or grace periods.

Responses are available on the Covid-19 section of the Jisc website and will be updated daily.

You may also be interested in these articles:

More than a million new claims for Universal Credit processed in 3 weeks
Sector News
People making new claims for Universal Credit will no longer need to c
Berlin School of Business and Innovation joins Business Graduates Association
Sector News
Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) is proud to announce t
University of Northampton staff add to NHS 750,000 strong volunteer army
Sector News
Two @UniNorthants staff members have found time in their busier than e
Microsoft announces free help for UK schools to run classes via the internet
Sector News
Today (9 Apr) @Microsoft announces that all schools in the UK are bein
Harrogate College takes digital approach to the next level
Sector News
@HarrogateColl Students are continuing to work towards their goals thr
North Kent College accredited by ground-breaking dual career scheme
Sector News
@NKCollege1 is leading the way with supporting talented athletes in ed
Celebrating neurodivergent thinking and support of positive change for the greater inclusive good of our society
Sector News
@FoundationDFN has had an article published this week in the first pee
Coronavirus and school closures - Schools reopening predictions
Sector News
Today, Wednesday 8 April, the Department for Education has issued a st
College manufactures safety visors and face masks for NHS and frontline workers in Covid-19 battle
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA is mass producing safety visors and face masks to the #N
Demand so
Sector News
Appeal launched to make hundreds more #PPE visors for frontline staff
Parents and students commend staff at Stanmore College for instantaneous move to online learning during the coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@StanmoreCollege has played a key role in ensuring that all staff have
East Sussex College tutor uses 3D printer to produce protective visors for NHS staff
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - An Engineering tutor from East Sussex College @WeAr

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 39 minutes ago

Awarding GCSEs, AS and A levels this summer: for schools and colleges

Awarding GCSEs, AS and A levels this summer: for...

Information for schools and colleges submitting centre assessment grades in summer 2020. For more information please visit https://www.gov.uk/ofqual

Global University Systems
Global University Systems has published a new article: Berlin School of Business and Innovation joins Business Graduates Association 42 minutes ago
Jisc
Jisc has published a new article: Jisc supports the FE sector to extend free resources during the coronavirus crisis 44 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4352)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page