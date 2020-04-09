Kurdish student excels with home learning

An English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) student at @KeighleyCollege is perfecting his grammar skills while studying from home during school closures.

Kurdu Rasuli (17), is an asylum seeker who moved from Iran to the UK in September to join a foster family based in Bingley. Determined to improve his English, he enrolled on an ESOL course to help develop his skills in order to achieve a lifetime dream of becoming a barber.

During the temporary closure of Keighley College, Kurdu has concentrated on his studies, with particular focus on completing a detailed grammar book involving worksheets and writing activities. With ambitions set on enrolling on to a barbering course at the college in September, he regularly engages in conversations within the household to practice his English speaking skills.

Janet Hidi, foster carer for Kurdu, said: “Kurdu’s zest for learning is inspiring; he has a tenacious attitude and has been studying every day since the college closure. Despite his devastating family circumstances and traumatic journey from Iran, he has an incredibly positive personality with admirable morals and a great sense of humour.

“He has fully immersed himself in college life and loves the friendly environment and making friends. While studying from home, he is making an immense effort to constantly communicate with our two other foster children and my son. It’s phenomenal to see how his confidence has skyrocketed since September.”

Jo Rusden, programme manager for adult and community at Keighley College, said: “It’s incredibly important for us to provide enriching learning experiences for all our students. We appreciate how apprehensive non-native English speakers may feel coming to college, but we go above and beyond to create a welcoming, friendly and inclusive environment for all. Seeing Kurdu improve his English skills is really rewarding and we hope to see him on our barbering course in September.”

Keighley College offers full-time courses to students aged 16-18 and part-time courses for adults. The programme supports learners who are non-native English speakers and covers speaking and listening, reading and writing, vocabulary and punctuation and grammar. ESOL qualifications allow students to continue their education or progress into careers.

