Apprenticeship success for teen Lewis

Details
Lewis Edmondson

@phxtraining - A Cumbrian teenager has secured his first job in over a year, thanks to support from a regional training provider.

Lewis Edmondson, 19, from Carlisle, has started a new apprenticeship as a photocopier assistant with Gemini Communications, following employment support from PHX Training.

PHX Training supported Lewis from Stanwix to secure the role after he was struggling to find a job or apprenticeship on his own. At the same time, PHX Training was supporting Carlisle-based Gemini Communications to find a new photocopier assistant

Work coaches supported Lewis to update his CV and submit his application for the job, before offering advice ahead of the job interview. With PHX’s support, Lewis researched the company, the photocopiers used and carried out a mock interview to prepare himself.

Lewis has now started work with Gemini Communications, which supplies, installs and maintains IT and telecommunications systems. His apprenticeship will see PHX support him to complete 18 months of learning and working, with a view to moving into a photocopier engineer role at the end of the course.

Sara Weightman, Business Development Officer at PHX Training said: “Lewis had a fantastic approach to finding a job and an apprenticeship is the perfect way for him to improve his skills, while also learning on the job and earning money. He showed great maturity and professionalism throughout the process and the new role will allow him to kickstart his career.

Carol McDougal, General Manager of Gemini Communications, added: “Lewis is very keen and eager to learn and I look forward to seeing him flourish in his new apprenticeship.”

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives, adult skills, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator. Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing across the North West.

The PHX team of qualified trainers also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool.

