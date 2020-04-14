 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

End unhelpful speculation on schools and colleges re-opening

Details
Hits: 84
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@NEUnion have written a letter to the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson calling for an end to unhelpful speculation on school and colleges reopening.

In the light of unhelpful speculation on the further opening of schools and colleges the joint General Secretaries of the National Education Union are calling on the Prime minister for clarity on how Government will make such a decision. 

Given that a full return to the school population will increase risks to our members and the children in their care the NEU is asking  for the modelling, evidence and plans that will form the basis of any decisions made by the Prime Minister and his Government to be shared. 

Letter below

Dear Prime Minister

We are writing to you on behalf of the members of the National Education Union. First, let us say that we wish you all the best in your personal recovery from the virus.

Our members are hard at work, supporting the children of key workers and vulnerable children who are still attending schools. They are helping efforts to support vulnerable children at home. They are doing  their best to support children’s learning in these unusual circumstances.

We are pleased that you, other ministers and Chief Nursing Officer have acknowledged their efforts in helping NHS staff to be at work.

Our members are disturbed, however, by increasing media speculation that schools will soon be re-opened. We consider this speculation to be most unhelpful: it may undermine people’s resolve to stick to social isolation. We are disturbed that it is seemingly being stimulated by unnamed Government ministers. 

Given that an early return to full school populations will mean an increased risk to our members and the children in their care, we are writing to ask you to share your modelling, evidence and plans.

As a matter of urgency, and certainly well before any proposal to re-open schools is published, please can you share with our members:

  • Your modelling of the increased number of cases and mortalities among children, their parents, carers and extended families, and their teachers and support staff, as a result of the re-opening of schools.
  • Whether such modelling is based on some notion that social distancing could be implemented in schools. (We ask this because our members think it would be a foolhardy assumption.)
  • Whether your modelling would be based on concrete plans to  establish regular testing of children and staff, availability of appropriate PPE and enhanced levels of cleaning - with all of which we are currently experiencing severe difficulties.
  • Whether your modelling would include plans for children and staff who are in vulnerable health categories, or who are living with people in vulnerable health categories, not to be in attendance at school or college?
  • Your latest evidence concerning the groups of people who are most vulnerable to death or life-changing consequences as a result of the virus, for example the evidence of the impact on those who live in crowded accommodation, those with different comorbidities, those from different ethnic groups and of different ages and sexes.
  • Whether the Scottish Parliament, the devolved assemblies in Wales and Northern Ireland and our neighbours in the government of the Republic of Ireland agree with your plans.

Further, given that in re-opening schools and colleges, you would be asking our members to take an increased risk, we believe they have a right to understand fully how any such proposal belongs within an overall Government strategy to defeat the virus.

Advertisement

Five ways parents and children can win in lockdown
Sector News
Thatâ€™s why itâ€™s essential to have a coping strategy and Dr Dan Oâ€
Schools and other educational settings COVID-19 FAQs
Sector News
Answers to frequently asked questions about schools and other educatio
University students and COVID-19 FAQ
Sector News
Answers to frequently asked questions from university students on how

In this context, please could you give the firmest of indications:

  • Whether you are developing plans for extensive testing, contact tracing and quarantine in society as a whole? Our members see that countries successfully implementing such strategies have many fewer cases and many, many fewer mortalities than we do in the UK.
  • If you are developing such plans, how long it will take to put them in place and how low the number of virus cases needs to be before such a strategy can be successful?
  • Whether you intend these plans be in place well before schools are re-opened. (This seems essential to us.)
  • If you are not developing such plans, what is your overall approach and is it dependent on an assumption that those who have had the virus are subsequently immune?
  • Of your assessment of the strategies in place in South Korea, where there is a clear policy of testing, contact tracing and continued school closures?

We have written to you as representatives of staff who in the event of schools re-opening would be asked to accept an increased risk for themselves and the children they teach. You will appreciate that our attitude to the issue of reopening is dependent on the answers to the questions above.

Again, we wish you well in your recovery and in your efforts to bring our country through this crisis. We restate our willingness to work with you on finding solutions to the problems posed by the current situation.

We look forward to your urgent reply.

Yours sincerely

Mary Bousted                                                                                   Kevin Courtney

Joint General Secretary                                                                Joint General Secretary

You may also be interested in these articles:

Educators Delivering Online Learning through Google G-Suite for Education Turn to Statistics 24 To Show Attendance & Engagement Through Dashboards and Analytics as the World Goes Online.
Sector News
2 million new users are turning to Google Meet each day and Google for
University deploys 3D printing capability to help protect frontline staff during Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
The University of Plymouth is part of a city-wide consortium providing
Myfyrwyr yn mwynhau gwibdaith i UDA
Sector News
Ym mis Mawrth, aeth grŵp o 25 o fyfyrwyr Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe ar dait
Students enjoy US trip
Sector News
In March, a group of 25 Gower College Swansea students undertook a suc
Five ways parents and children can win in lockdown
Sector News
That’s why it’s essential to have a coping strategy and Dr Dan O
Schools and other educational settings COVID-19 FAQs
Sector News
Answers to frequently asked questions about schools and other educatio
University students and COVID-19 FAQ
Sector News
Answers to frequently asked questions from university students on how
“We’ve been blown away” – #teamhart
Sector News
Rugeley school smashes through fundraising targetThe Hart School in St
Letter from Minister Keegan to T Level providers
Sector News
Letter sent to 2020 and 2021 #TLevel Providers by @GillianKeegan MP Pa
Skills for Health and NHS Professionals supporting the urgent training needs of front-line staff
Sector News
Since the sudden escalation of Covid-19, the increased demand on front
Nursing apprenticeship flexibilities announced
Sector News
The Institute is supporting new flexibilities for Registered Nurse (RN
First T Level Technical Qualifications (TQs) approved 
Sector News
The first #TLevel Technical Qualifications (TQs) have been published b

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4365)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page