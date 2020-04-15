Holding Communities Together While We Keep Apart

Now more than ever, we need to get creative about how we hold our communities.

The Coronavirus has impacted every part of the global economy from education to business.

Luckily, technology provides us with a safety net - an alternative, digital economy. Here's how going remote can help:

Many religious organizations and schools rely on donations to continue thriving. However, as our government officials encourage us to stay inside, many religious services have been suspended. This has taken a massive toll on the donations and volunteering that churches receive, restricting them from helping during the crisis.

For example, self-isolation in the U.K. has resulted in food banks facing a shortage of volunteers. As a result, many food banks have begun limiting their hours and closing down rather than having the opportunity to feed their community.

The Solution: Digital Giving

By tradition, bad news - such as a global pandemic - typically inspires more giving. In fact, 41% of donors give in response to natural disasters. For example, during the Great Depression, Christians donated an average of 3.3% of their income. Since most believe charitable drafts a positive impacts, this is the perfect opportunity to gift.

Your donations can help not only your church, but also eLearners who've had their education interrupted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. When preparing your fiscal gift, request it go toward the organization or school's eLearning program. This way, your money goes directly to our youth, who should be the last impacted by the troubles of the world.

Another way you can take advantage of technology to help your community is to create a fundraising website for your organization. Interestingly enough, 79% of churches offered online giving before COVID-19, but only 60% of people are willing to give to their church digitally. You can raise awareness by taking matters into your own hands.

The Impact of COVID-19 on Businesses

Of course, religious schools and organizations aren't the only economical sectors impacted by the virus' outbreak. However, their demographic hasn't had much let shined on it. It's important to remember that someone owns everything - so these organizations are businesses, as well.

The Coronavirus has impacted employees and business owners. As a result, millions of employees could be temporarily out of work or working reduced hours. In other words, the world has reached an economical standstill, leaving our species to fend for themselves. The American President signed a $2 trillion Stimulus Bill on March 27, 2020 that will send checks to most Americans and expand unemployment benefits; however, it will take nearly a month for individuals to receive that money. With food and money scarce, what are people to do in the meantime?

This is why it's important to be a great neighbour if you've never had a reason to be one before. Whether or not you practice religion, understand the great facets of their organizations - they help their community in times of need. Without leaving your home, through apps such as Tithe.ly, you can support an organization of your liking. Consider a food bank or a church that emphasizes communal and educational wellbeing. Every penny adds up, and while we count our blessings, there's no reason not to include others into them.

The importance of giving in a global pandemic is crucial for the economy, but for humanity. Continue practicing safe habits, and the best of luck to you and yours as we await the virus' passing.