PORTLAND COLLEGE REDIRECTS RESOURCES TO SUPPORT THOSE IN NEED

Details
In times of crisis it’s important for communities to pull together and support each other wherever they can, and @PortlandCollege is doing just that.

As well as continuing to support their own vulnerable learners and residents both on and off campus, Portland College is now extending its support to the wider community through a range of initiatives, including an Easter Holiday Club, donating essential face visors to organisations in need, and supporting local businesses through the Discover Ashfield Ambassadorial Scheme.

The Easter Holiday Club enables Key Worker parents to continue their vital front line work throughout the Easter Break by providing a safe and fun activity club for their vulnerable young people to attend during the working day.

The face visors, which have been manufactured by Portland Tutor, Chris Wynne and his colleagues using resources already onsite, help protect staff, learners and residents against Coronavirus. Having tested and distributed the visors among Portland staff, the College has now donated additional visors to colleagues in the NHS and care settings.

Last week, Carl Wright; Portland LSA delivered 15 visors to Clipstone Hall and Lodge Care Home, and Principal; Mark Dale presented Kings Mill Hospital with another 15 visors for their Intensive Care Unit. The team are continuing the production and are hoping to be able to donate more of these vital supplies to organisations in need later this week.

Portland has also signed up to the Discover Ashfield Ambassadorial Scheme. Members of the Senior Management Team at the College will be joining a team of volunteers across the Ashfield District to provide advice and guidance for local businesses to understand and access Government assistance throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Mark Dale, Principal and CEO commented,

“The Portland spirit is shining brighter than ever as colleagues across the whole of the College are going above and beyond to support learners, residents and each other in these challenging times. We welcome the opportunity to help our local communities by sharing vital resources with organisations in need, and we are hoping to continue producing and donating PPE over the coming weeks. We are also looking into other ways that we can support the Mansfield and Ashfield district. We are a very small cog in a great national effort and we will keep turning.”

