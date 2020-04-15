 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Devon College invites you to an alternative Open Day - an Online Information Week!

Details
Hits: 135
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

It comes as no surprise that open events, as they are traditionally known, have been postponed until further notice alongside the closure of schools and colleges across the country.

However, South Devon College aren’t letting that stop you from having the opportunity to find out what you could do next.

The College have been hard at work to provide a robust yet flexible platform for you to virtually meet tutors and support staff to ask any questions and find out everything you need to know about studying your dream course in September 2020 – and they have done just that.

Over the course of the week commencing Monday 4th May 2020, there will be an Online Information Week with sessions running from Monday to Thursday providing you a range of information, including all the different subject areas available, how to apply for a course, and finance, travel and learning support that is on offer.

These sessions will be broadcast as webinars using Microsoft Teams.

The platform was chosen because you won’t need any extra software to access the webinar. Just click the link and you are in.

It also has great functionality allowing you to ask questions and get answers instantly and most importantly has a high level of security giving you peace of mind taking part in the new initiative.

Webinar Online Information Week Schedule 1920x1080

The webinars will then all be recorded and available to watch back on the College website if you have any reason you can’t tune in at the time or you want to go over the information again - giving you flexibility in getting the information you need to make the right choice.

Whilst there may be questions about what is happening right now and what your results might be if you’re approaching leaving school, just remember these circumstances are only temporary and you’ll want to make sure that you have plans in place once things return to normal. Use this time as an opportunity to consider what you want to do next and apply to study at South Devon College in September 2020.

Visit southdevon.ac.uk/events to register your interest in attending one of the College’s Online Information sessions. If you have any other questions about these new style Open Events, please contact 08000 380 123 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Advertisement

Deliveroo offers free online courses for ridersâ€™ families to support them during COVID-19
Sector News
@Deliveroo has today (15 Apr) announced that it will provide 700 free
Royal College of Art students to develop AI banking apps that help vulnerable customers
Sector News
Rainbird, the #AI powered intelligent automation platform, and global
Wild Code School new coding â€˜bootcampâ€™ supports remote working â€¯â€¯
Sector News
A technology â€˜bootcampâ€™ is supporting those wishing to re-train an

You may also be interested in these articles:

Deliveroo offers free online courses for riders’ families to support them during COVID-19
Sector News
@Deliveroo has today (15 Apr) announced that it will provide 700 free
Royal College of Art students to develop AI banking apps that help vulnerable customers
Sector News
Rainbird, the #AI powered intelligent automation platform, and global
Wild Code School new coding ‘bootcamp’ supports remote working   
Sector News
A technology ‘bootcamp’ is supporting those wishing to re-train an
LEGAL & GENERAL ESCALATES £20M PARTNERSHIP WITH EDINBURGH UNIVERSITY IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19
Sector News
RECOGNISING CRITICAL NEED FOR RESEARCH INTO SOCIAL CARE FOR OLDER PEOP
Community spirit shining bright at The Trafford College Group #FEFoodBank
Sector News
Kind-hearted staff and students at The @TraffordCollege Group have c
The Magnificent Seven - Skills Competition Wales Winners
Sector News
Seven incredibly talented @NPTCGroup of Colleges Computing and IT Stud
PORTLAND COLLEGE REDIRECTS RESOURCES TO SUPPORT THOSE IN NEED
Sector News
In times of crisis it’s important for communities to pull together a
Holding Communities Together While We Keep Apart
Sector News
Now more than ever, we need to get creative about how we hold our comm
The Future of Work and Skills: People management and stakeholder engagement rated as most important
Sector News
@APMProjectMgmt launches new ‘Projecting the Future Paper’ on the
Coronavirus having major impact on young people with mental health needs
Sector News
The first survey investigating the mental health impact of the Covid-1
Negeseuon wedi'u diweddaru i'n myfyrwyr a rhieni/gwarcheidwaid
Sector News
Neges i fyfyrwyr gan y Pennaeth, Mark JonesMae’n bythefnos ers i mi
Updated messages to our students and parents/guardians
Sector News
A message to studentsIt’s been a couple of weeks since I last wrote

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event less than a minute ago

Develop your first iOS app: Welcome to Xcode

"Ever wanted to develop your own iPhone or iPad app? Join us for the first session of our 'Develop your first iOS app', and get started today! No...

  • Thursday, 21 May 2020 10:00 AM
  • ONLINE
Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event 1 minute ago

Develop your first iOS app: Welcome to Xcode

"Ever wanted to develop your own iPhone or iPad app? Join us for the first session of our 'Develop your first iOS app', and get started today! No...

  • Thursday, 21 May 2020 02:00 PM
  • ONLINE
Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event 3 minutes ago

Develop your first iOS app: Navigating your app

"Looking to develop your own app? In this session we will show you how to create an app with Apple's built-in navigation tools; the Navigation...

  • Thursday, 28 May 2020 10:00 AM
  • ONLINE

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4367)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page