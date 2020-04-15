Deliveroo offers free online courses for riders’ families to support them during COVID-19

@Deliveroo has today (15 Apr) announced that it will provide 700 free online learning courses to all riders’ families, to help family members develop skills, build their career or explore a new path during and beyond this concerning time.

The online courses are currently available to all Deliveroo’s 30,000 riders in the UK, as part of the Deliveroo Rider Academy and have been used by thousands of riders to develop new skills and training while riding for Deliveroo.

From today, Deliveroo will make the online courses available to all riders’ families, including partners and children, completely free of charge. Deliveroo has also expanded the number of courses from 300 to 700. The company wants to show its support to both riders and their loved ones during this concerning time.

All active Deliveroo riders and their families will have access to more than 700 free online courses offered through online education platform OpenClassrooms.

The course topics include building a CV to design, marketing, software development, entrepreneurship and coding skills. Courses vary in length, ranging from an hour to several months. The courses are appropriate for people aged 16+.

Those who embark on a course can study at their own pace and take on as many courses as they like. Upon completion of many of the courses, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion that can be used when applying for jobs in the future.

Deliveroo Rider, Ibraheem Ahmed, said:

"I am so pleased that Deliveroo is expanding the number of their free online training courses to 700 and this is extended to all our families now.

“My father Jamiel Ahmed is searching for work at the moment and this will make a huge difference to his life, especially during COVID-19 when he is unable to leave the house.

“The online courses have helped me develop new skills as I work for Deliveroo and study in my spare time. Now my family can have the same opportunities as me and develop new skills from the safety of their home.”

Will Shu, CEO, Deliveroo said:

“With more riders’ families inside at home during this period, we wanted to show our support and help them develop skills, build their career or explore a new path during and beyond this concerning time.

“We know that many of our riders ride with us to support a long-term ambition, and these courses have been a great way for them to develop skills, while being able to ride with Deliveroo.

“To show our thanks to riders and their relentless effort and commitment we want to make sure we support both riders and their loved ones as much as we can.”