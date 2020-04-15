CompTIA launches “anytime, anywhere” online testing option for its certification exams

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@CompTIA today (15 Apr) launched online testing for its Industry-leading Certification Exams

CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications and training for information technology (IT) professionals around the world, is collaborating with Pearson VUE, the global leader in computer-based testing, to make its exams available via Pearson VUE’s OnVUE online proctoring solution.

“Current and prospective IT professionals, students, career changers and others whose plans have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic can resume their studies and schedule their exams with the full confidence that we’re here when they’re ready to take their test,” said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA.

“They’ll do so on a platform that delivers a rich user experience and robust security protection, all from the privacy and security of their home,” Thibodeaux continued.

“This is a great advancement for our global certification program. We’re extremely pleased to work with our long-time partner Pearson VUE to deliver online testing to candidates around the world.”

Online testing is ideal because it allows certification candidates to:

Test from anywhere , especially from the security and privacy of their own home or from any private area.

, especially from the security and privacy of their own home or from any private area. Test anytime , so candidates can schedule their exam according to their schedule to avoid competing priorities and conflicts.

, so candidates can schedule their exam according to their schedule to avoid competing priorities and conflicts. Test in a highly secure environment, because Pearson VUE’s OnVUE remote proctoring ensures all candidates test under the same secure monitoring conditions as a test centre.

Online tests may be scheduled for all CompTIA certifications except for CompTIA Certified Technical Trainer (CTT+).

Getting Ready to Test

It takes just a few simple steps to prepare to take a CompTIA certification exam online.

Review testing policies and procedure, including CompTIA Testing Policies, the CompTIA Candidate Agreement and Pearson OnVUE Testing Policies. Run a system test using the same computer and network that you will use to take your exam. To avoid delays and added stress during your testing appointment, complete the system test prior to the start of your exam appointment. Create a Pearson VUE testing account (if you don’t already have one). Schedule and complete your online exam.

The online testing option for CompTIA exams is available in English, around the world, with the following exceptions: China, Cuba, Japan, Iran, North Korea, South Korea, Sudan, Syria, and Slovenia.

CompTIA will continue to offer both online testing and taking a certification exam in a test centre once those facilities are cleared to reopen for business based on guidance from local governments and health authorities.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News #LoveFE - Specialist health & social care #apprenticeship tutors h Sector News @SkillsNetworkUK an online training provider based in Selby, North Yor Sector News An outreach programme helping more Lancashire teenagers start higher e