 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

College sector will play essential role in economic revival post-COVID-19

Details
Hits: 46

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Joint statement from Scottish Government and Colleges Scotland

Following constructive discussions yesterday (Wednesday) between John Swinney MSP, Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary, Richard Lochhead MSP, Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science, Colleges Scotland and college principals, the Scottish Government and Scottish Funding Council have committed to continue working with the college sector to collectively do everything possible to protect students and staff during the COVID-19 crisis and from its inevitable economic repercussions.

Mr Swinney expressed gratitude for the vital national and community roles Scotland’s colleges are playing to support their students, staff, and local communities – especially in supporting frontline care staff in elderly care and hospice settings – whilst also recognising the central role the sector will play in Scotland’s economic recovery post-COVID-19 through upskilling, reskilling and helping specific economic sectors that have been hardest hit.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Swinney said:

“I have been impressed by the way Scotland’s colleges have already adapted quickly to the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19, taking swift action to protect staff and students’ wellbeing and contribute to the national effort to tackle this virus and support vulnerable communities.

“Colleges have already demonstrated – for example, by speedily adapting to online learning and learning – that they are ideally placed to play a key role in the wider economic response and the recovery to come, in particular upskilling and retraining individuals and businesses.”

Carol Turnbull, Lead Principal of the College Principals’ Group and Principal of Ayrshire College, said:

“It is clear from our constructive discussions with John Swinney, Richard Lochhead and Scottish Funding Council that, by working collaboratively, we will do everything possible to protect social cohesion and promote economic recovery.  The college sector has responded agilely and flexibly to this crisis and we are very much open for business with thousands of hours being delivered weekly online and remotely.

“As well as the immediate health risks posed by COVID-19, there will inevitably be significant economic repercussions, and the college sector will play a vital role in Scotland’s economic revival by providing the skills employers need and supporting those most disadvantaged from this crisis.

“As was recognised by the Deputy First Minister, and similarly to previous recessions, colleges’ agility and capacity to quickly reskill and upskill individuals, coupled with our emphasis on vocational and academic skills, lifetime learning and supporting business engagement, will be crucial in delivering Scotland’s economic revival post-COVID-19.”

Advertisement

Does the UK still have a single higher education sector?
Sector News
The Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) has used evidence from ne
University of Bristol produces WHO hand sanitiser for city's key workers
Sector News
Academics, researchers and technicians from the University have source
Check if your employer can use the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme
Sector News
If you and your employer both agree, your employer might be able to ke

You may also be interested in these articles:

Response from Sally Collier about awarding results for GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020.
Sector News
@Ofqual Response to 31 March direction from Secretary of State for Edu
Ofqual seeks views on GCSE and A level grading proposals for 2020
Sector News
@Ofqual Consultation published on exceptional arrangements for awardin
Does the UK still have a single higher education sector?
Sector News
The Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) has used evidence from ne
University of Bristol produces WHO hand sanitiser for city's key workers
Sector News
Academics, researchers and technicians from the University have source
Check if your employer can use the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme
Sector News
If you and your employer both agree, your employer might be able to ke
CompTIA launches “anytime, anywhere” online testing option for its certification exams
Sector News
@CompTIA today (15 Apr) launched online testing for its Industry-leadi
Apprenticeship tutors step-up for frontline service to ensure Birmingham NHS Nightingale Hospital remains operational
Sector News
#LoveFE - Specialist health & social care #apprenticeship tutors h
The Skills Network Accredited With Matrix Standard Award
Sector News
@SkillsNetworkUK an online training provider based in Selby, North Yor
Careers experts extend a helping hand for students
Sector News
An outreach programme helping more Lancashire teenagers start higher e
College offers free education to key workers and affected individuals
Sector News
@IBATCOLLEGE DUBLIN OFFERS FULLY FUNDED ONLINE COURSES TO ESSENTIAL WO
Deliveroo offers free online courses for riders’ families to support them during COVID-19
Sector News
@Deliveroo has today (15 Apr) announced that it will provide 700 free
Royal College of Art students to develop AI banking apps that help vulnerable customers
Sector News
Rainbird, the #AI powered intelligent automation platform, and global

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4369)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page