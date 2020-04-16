 
Fitch Learning Launches Live Online Public Courses in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

As the financial industry continues to adapt to new ways of working due to the #coronavirus pandemic, @FitchLearning today (16 Apr) announced that it will be offering a selection of Public Courses for practitioners in a live online format starting in May in London, New York and Singapore.  

The financial industry is experiencing a distinct shift to remote working to maintain business as usual during the pandemic. This crisis has also heightened the need for firms to conduct thorough scenario analysis and planning to enable employees for prepare for all eventualities. Industry experts predict that the coronavirus it is likely to have a lasting impact on working practices and how training is conducted by many firms in future, with the emphasis firmly being placed on creating robust, future-proof leaders that can survive and thrive in a range of settings.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Randeep Gug, Managing Director, Public Courses at Fitch Learning, said:

“We recognise that companies are facing extraordinary circumstances as result of the coronavirus pandemic. Entire workforces are now working from home and employees need to be able to juggle a wide range of professional and personal commitments throughout the day. Despite this period of volatility and uncertainty in global and domestic markets, we remain committed to constantly innovating for financial practitioners to ensure they can still access the very best range of expert-led training courses wherever they are in the world. Building on our extensive experience in live virtual learning, we are now offering a range of live online, fully interactive public courses that will deliver exactly the right blend of classroom quality support and guidance to help them to stay on track and reach their professional goals.” 

The public courses are suitable for practitioners at all stages of their careers and offer fundamental, best practice, and certificate level training in key subjects including bank analysis, CLO credit risk, corporate credit analysis, ESG investing,  Insurance company analysis and Solvency II. To find out more about these courses or to book a place, please take a look at our website.

