University Centre Leeds launches new apprenticeship standard

University Centre Leeds has launched a new apprenticeship standard that will bridge the skills gap in the healthcare sector

The purpose of the Level 5 Health Play Specialists (HPS) apprenticeship is to prepare apprentices with the practical skills and experience to enable them to provide therapeutic play interventions for sick infants, children and young people, service users, carers and families of all ages, throughout their healthcare journey.

The apprenticeship standard was designed by Leeds City College and Nescot College, alongside hospitals, including Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital, The Children’s Trust, University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust, University College Hospitals London, Manchester Children’s Hospital, Health Care Play Specialist Education Trust (HPSET), among others.

Lee Pryor, Director of Apprenticeships for Luminate Education Group said:

“We formed a trailblazer group to create a two-year programme that covers the overall knowledge and practical skills required to succeed in this sector.

“It includes independent end-point assessments to ensure that the apprentice is completely ready for the role at the end of their apprenticeship and will allow them to play a vital role in Leeds and the wider West Yorkshire region.”

Under the programme, students will attend classes for one day a week and will also spend time working in a clinical or healthcare setting.

This apprenticeship is completed whilst studying the FdA Healthcare Play Specialism. Validated by University of West London, the course is aimed at both volunteers and staff employed in the sector, and provides an opportunity to gain the qualities and transferable skills necessary for employment. The course covers Children and Young People: Leadership and Management, Health in Children and Young People and The Child, Family and Society among other modules.

Tina Clegg, Chair of HPSET said:

“On completion of the apprenticeship course, graduates will be listed on the HPSET Public Register, and will be required to maintain the standards required for annual re-registration.”

There are also opportunities for progression and individuals can complete a B.A. (Hons) Level 6 top-up in Children and Young People’s Care and Education at University Centre Leeds.

For more about the apprenticeship and how to apply visit the website

