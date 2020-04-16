 
Fashion Enter Turns Production To Support NHS

An organisation which received #VocTech Seed funding in 2019 has turned its manufacturing skills to making scrubs for the #NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fashion-Enter Ltd’s Factory started production this month after completing a survey of UK manufacturers, who were asked by the Cabinet Office about the protective equipment they would be able to make.

While some manufacturers are still waiting to hear if their services are required, Fashion Enter’s CEO Jenny Holloway based in North London got a confirmed order for 5,000 sets of scrubs, which began on the 1st April 2020.

Jenny said:

We are now looking at least 20,000 a week. We have ladies in need of work, so we are going to go for it.

In 2019, Fashion Enter received Ufi funding to create a remotely accessed interactive resource called Fashion Flyers, which aims to support skill development in industry.

The project, called ‘Developing Skills for Manufacturing Through Digital Learning’ was a direct response to a skills gap that has been identified for garment construction and the required technical skills to create garments to the correct client spec.

The industry fails to attract newcomers and relies on imported labour mainly from the EU (Sector Skills Council). Since Brexit there has been a net decrease of workers into the UK of 70,000 people and this has had a damaging effect on the revival and growth of garment manufacturing in the UK.

Fashion-Enter’s work for the NHS was featured on the BBC and in the Daily Telegraph earlier this month.

Kate Atha, Head of Communications for Ufi VocTech Trust

