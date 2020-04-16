Hopwood Hall College finding new ways to help and support key workers during COVID-19

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@HopwoodHall College has proudly been making donations after finding new ways to support key workers in the community in North Manchester.

This includes contributing vital forms of PPE, as well as providing hand-made chocolates for those brave staff on the frontline.

Hopwood’s Engineering team jumped at the opportunity to manufacture visors that can be used to protect the heroic individuals in the NHS.

The equipment was created using an on-site 3D printer, which until lockdown was being used by students undertaking Engineering qualifications at the Middleton Campus.

The gesture was made possible thanks to Hobs Repro and Regray Textiles, who kindly donated materials.

Meanwhile, packs of disposable aprons and large liquid hand soaps have been donated by the Art and Design team at the Rochdale Campus.

The items – along with 12 boxes of non-sterile gloves – were delivered to the hardworking staff at Springhill Hospice in Rochdale.

Finally, a number of hand-made chocolates were presented to key workers at Royal Oldham Hospital.

Catering students had made the sweet treats for an event that had to be cancelled, so it was decided to use the goodies in order to show appreciation to the staff in the A&E department.

The College’s affinity with frontline staff stretches much further than just lending a hand in these challenging times.

There are currently more than 500 students studying Uniformed Public Services and Health and Social Care at the College, meaning many learners will go on to become the key workers of the future.

Julia Heap, Principal and CEO of Hopwood Hall College, said:

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to help and support the key workers in our community during these uncertain times.

“These donations are our way of saying ‘thank you’ for all the hard work they do in such challenging circumstances.

“We believe it’s important to offer our support and show our appreciation, especially since a large number of our students will go on to become the key workers of tomorrow.”

Kieron Duggan, Electrical Engineering Technician at Hopwood Hall College, said:

“It’s great to be able to use our facilities and resources in this way. Having access to this industry standard equipment has allowed us to create the visors, a much-needed form of PPE for our beloved NHS.

“This equipment allows for solutions to real world problems and this is something we like to promote to our students.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Twenty-four year old Oliver McIntyre from Hillcrest Shifnal School in Sector News @TheStudentRoom finds student conversations around anxiety and mental Sector News Newly-qualified doctors from @ImperialCollege London have spoken about